Despite Super Bowl MVP Honor, Eagles Analyst Defends Jalen Hurts’ No. 19 Rank in NFL Top 100

Jalen Hurts remains one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the NFL. Some argue he lacks the elite traits needed to be among the very best, while others praise his ability to thrive within a system and deliver in crucial moments. Critics like Cam Newton still refuse to give him his flowers, insisting he isn’t a top-ten quarterback. And now, despite winning the Super Bowl and taking home Super Bowl MVP honors, Hurts finds himself outside the top ten in the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2025.

Hurts came in at No. 19 on the list, dropping four spots from last year’s No. 15 ranking. The placement has sparked debate, but Eagles analyst Barrett Brooks came to his defense, calling the ranking fair given the criteria.

Brooks explained that the list is based solely on regular-season performance, as voting takes place in December — well before Hurts’ playoff heroics. During the first 17 games, Hurts wasn’t at his peak. Nagging injuries limited him, and the Eagles leaned heavily on their dominant ground attack led by Saquon Barkley rather than putting the ball in Hurts’ hands.

While Brooks criticized the overall accuracy of the rankings, noting biased voting patterns and the fact that many players don’t even submit ballots, he still maintained that Hurts’ No. 19 spot is justifiable given his regular-season output.

” It’s not necessarily what he did in the playoffs and the Super Bowl. This is voted on by players in December. If you do that, during around that time, he was just playing okay at that time. That’s why he is at 19th. I think he’s right around during that time period where she should be, because Jalen Hurts at that point wasn’t playing up there. He had just gotten hurt. He was just in a position where he wasn’t performing at the level he wanted to. We were running the rock.”

Players who voted Jalen Hurts into the Top 100 had plenty of praise for him, especially Giants quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston raved about Hurts’ running ability, highlighting his speed and smoothness, while also commending his passing skills and the way he ensures his receivers get the ball when it matters.

Even division rivals in Washington showed respect. Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil praised Hurts not only as a true dual-threat quarterback but also as a leader whose character and composure set him apart. For Sainristil, it’s the way Hurts carries himself both on and off the field that truly distinguishes him from the rest.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025:@Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lands at No. 19! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/4QY9isfJAA — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2025

If the rankings are based solely on Jalen Hurts’ regular-season performance, some argue he should be even lower than No. 19. His numbers weren’t particularly impressive: fewer than 3,000 passing yards and only 18 passing touchdowns. Yes, he added 630 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores, but many of those came through the Eagles’ signature ‘Tush Push’. While that play is effective and he deserves credit for executing it, it inflates his stat line in a way that doesn’t fully reflect his overall play.

By comparison, rookie Jayden Daniels posted more passing yards, more touchdowns, and even more rushing yards than Hurts. For Hurts to break back into the top ten, he’ll need to elevate those numbers and show more consistency through the regular season. But then again, if Patrick Mahomes finds himself in the top ten despite his poor numbers, the list is a sham and not based on actual performances, and just past laurels.