Patrick Mahomes’ Diamond Necklace vs. Justin Jefferson’s Chain – Whose Jewelry is More Costly?

It’s no surprise that professional athletes enjoy spending money on their appearance, often accessorizing with custom jewelry and other luxury items. This trend is especially popular among NFL players and Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson are no exception. Both have dropped moolah on their chains but the question remains—who spent more?

Jefferson’s chain became the talk of the town when he wore that during the Vikings-Colts game. He wore a diamond chain valued at colossal $1 million, crafted by renowned jeweler Leo Frost.

Made of 14k gold, the chain features 37 VVS diamonds. The LSU alum has even wisely insured this expensive item. He also got fitted with a diamond tooth and wore diamond earrings to go with the chain.

Meanwhile, Mahomes wore a black diamond chain when he attended an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The chain perfectly complimented his outfit — a white t-shirt, dark pants, a backward baseball cap, and a large cross necklace.

He kept wearing the same style chain multiple times, including his appearances during WWE fights and social media videos. Astonishingly, he didn’t just buy one chain but bought multiple pieces. Each piece of jewelry cost him $7000.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is going viral for his black diamond necklaces that are “dancing.” pic.twitter.com/O84oszhTIT https://t.co/n9tyO8D1c8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 13, 2024

Now, as for which jewelry item is more expensive, the answer is clear: Justin Jefferson‘s diamond chain. It is estimated to be over $1 million and surpasses the $7,000 Patrick Mahomes spent, even with his collection of multiple chains. While Mahomes’ two-time MVP rings are undoubtedly money well spent, Jefferson’s extravagant jewelry seems more excessive by comparison.