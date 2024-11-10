mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes’ Diamond Necklace vs. Justin Jefferson’s Chain – Whose Jewelry is More Costly?

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Patrick Mahomes (L) and Justin Jefferson (R).

Patrick Mahomes (L) and Justin Jefferson (R). Credit- Imagn Images

It’s no surprise that professional athletes enjoy spending money on their appearance, often accessorizing with custom jewelry and other luxury items. This trend is especially popular among NFL players and Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson are no exception. Both have dropped moolah on their chains but the question remains—who spent more?

Jefferson’s chain became the talk of the town when he wore that during the Vikings-Colts game. He wore a diamond chain valued at colossal $1 million, crafted by renowned jeweler Leo Frost.

Made of 14k gold, the chain features 37 VVS diamonds. The LSU alum has even wisely insured this expensive item. He also got fitted with a diamond tooth and wore diamond earrings to go with the chain.

 

Meanwhile, Mahomes wore a black diamond chain when he attended an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The chain perfectly complimented his outfit — a white t-shirt, dark pants, a backward baseball cap, and a large cross necklace.

He kept wearing the same style chain multiple times, including his appearances during WWE fights and social media videos. Astonishingly, he didn’t just buy one chain but bought multiple pieces. Each piece of jewelry cost him $7000. 

Now, as for which jewelry item is more expensive, the answer is clear: Justin Jefferson‘s diamond chain. It is estimated to be over $1 million and surpasses the $7,000 Patrick Mahomes spent, even with his collection of multiple chains. While Mahomes’ two-time MVP rings are undoubtedly money well spent, Jefferson’s extravagant jewelry seems more excessive by comparison.

Post Edited By:Aazima Basharat

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

Share this article

Don’t miss these