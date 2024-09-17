For the Third Straight Year, Eagles Host Kirk Cousins on Week II MNF – Insider Questions “Weird Scheduling”

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Currently, the atmosphere in Philadelphia is electrifying as the Eagles battle against the Falcons on their home turf.

Amid the hustle and bustle, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, who is reporting live at Lincoln Financial Field’s South End Zone, pointed out an interesting trend that might’ve escaped many.

“For the third straight year, the Eagles are hosting Kirk Cousins in week two on Monday Night Football—just a weird scheduling,” Garafolo noted.

Interestingly, for the last two seasons, the Eagles faced Cousins as an opponent representing the Minnesota Vikings but this time it would be the Falcons–where the QB has signed a four-year, $180 million contract in the offseason.

Taking into consideration the pattern, Garafolo naturally chuckled as he pointed out the coincidence. It’s almost like the NFL loves putting Cousins vs Eagles together early in the season.

However, Cousins’ history against the Eagles had not been favorable.

In September 2022, Cousins had a tough time against the Eagles, who displayed a strong defense. In the Vikings’ 2-17 loss to the Eagles, Cousins threw three interceptions and only scored once with a low passer rating of 51.

Cut to the following year on September 14, Cousins made a comeback at Lincoln Financial Field. He showed good accuracy by throwing for 364 yards and scoring four TDs minus any interceptions.

However, despite his performance, the team still faced a disappointing 34- 28 loss. Despite Cousins boasting a completion rate of 70.% and a passer rating of 125, the Eagles had his number yet again.

Now, as the Falcons gear up to face the Eagles on the field–will history play out again? Would Cousins manage to penetrate the Eagles defense this time? Would Philadelphia continue its reign over the quarterback regardless of his jersey? Maybe so, given that at the end of the third quarter, the Falcons are leading 15-10.