New York Giants News: Russell Wilson Outperforms Patrick Mahomes While Chasing Eli Manning’s Super Bowl Record

Russell Wilson is in the twilight of his career, trying to recapture the brilliance that once made him a Super Bowl champion and perennial Pro Bowler. Though he is far from his prime and hasn’t looked like that quarterback for the past four seasons, Wilson still holds onto the dream of winning a second Super Bowl — a dream he once hoped would come true in Denver. That chapter is closed, but now, he’s chasing it again, this time in New York with the Giants.

If Wilson somehow pulls it off, which, at this point, feels improbable, he would join Eli Manning as a Giants quarterback with two Super Bowl rings. But even as his recent performances have been inconsistent, Wilson still holds an edge over a quarterback many consider the best in today’s game — Patrick Mahomes — at least in one statistical category.

Yes, Mahomes already has three Super Bowl titles, while Wilson is still chasing his second at age 36. But when it comes to total touchdown passes, Russ has the upper hand — for now. Combining regular and postseason play, Wilson has thrown 377 touchdown passes while tossing just 123 interceptions, good for a TD-to-interception ratio of 3.065.

Mahomes, on the other hand, sits at 291 touchdown passes and 84 interceptions, giving him a superior ratio of 3.46. It’s only a matter of time before he surpasses Wilson in total TDs, too, but for now, Russ holds the edge in cumulative scores.

So, who actually leads the NFL in touchdown passes among QBs with fewer than 150 career interceptions? Not Brady. Not Peyton or Montana. The answer is none other than Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP has always been known for his elite efficiency and ball security. Rodgers has thrown 548 touchdown passes while tossing only 129 interceptions — an absurd TD-to-pick ratio of 4.24, the best in NFL history.

Even Kirk Cousins, who once threw four interceptions in a single game last season, has quietly built an efficient resume. With 293 touchdowns and 127 interceptions, Cousins boasts a respectable 2.3 ratio — impressive for someone originally viewed as a backup in Washington.

Most Pass TD in NFL history for a QB with fewer than career 150 INT

(incl postseason) Aaron Rodgers 548

Russell Wilson 377

Kirk Cousins 293

Patrick Mahomes 291

As for Wilson, he’s off to a promising start in New York. A humorous report from a local beat writer pointed out that Russ has already thrown more touchdowns inside the Giants’ facility during OTAs than Daniel Jones managed at MetLife Stadium over the past two seasons. Of course, those were just practice reps — but the jab landed.

Russell Wilson threw more touchdowns in this clip than Daniel Jones did at MetLife Stadium did in the last 2 seasons

In 2024, Russell Wilson appeared in 12 games (including the postseason), throwing 18 touchdown passes against only five interceptions. Solid numbers, especially considering the offensive struggles Pittsburgh faced late in the year. If he can maintain that level of efficiency with the Giants, he might just help them steal a few games — and maybe even put together a playoff push.

Imagine those moonballs soaring under the lights at MetLife, with rookie sensation Malik Nabers hauling them in. Making the playoffs feels like a long shot for Big Blue — but then again, stranger things have happened.