Former Packers QB Finds the Hidden Message In Aaron Rodgers’ IG Story Which Is Possibly a Return Date

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines during pre game warm ups. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.

Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury has kept him out for most of the season, with his absence being felt keenly by the fans. Fans await his presence online, especially for his distinct style of leaving cryptic messages on his social media posts and stories. Recently, former Packers QB Kurt Benkert speculated a possible return date for the Jets’ QB, claiming to have decoded it from Rodgers’ latest IG story.

Recently, Aaron Rodgers uploaded a promotional story as the Brand Ambassador of Zenith watches via Instagram. Benkert turned the tone of one of his posts claiming that it meant to deliver his return date.

Kurt Benkert Believes Aaron Rodgers Revealed His Return Date

Kurt Benkert has fueled speculation of Aaron Rodgers’ return to the field. His message via X stirred Rodgers’ comeback on 12/28, which matches the clues on the Jets QB’s IG post.

Per Benkert’s claims, the cryptic clues on the post can be deciphered by reading the date on the Zenith watch which is set to the 28th. Additionally, the second-hand points to the top at ‘12’ which adds up to Dec. 28.

Then Benkert pointed out that on the said date, the New York Jets are to meet the Cleveland Browns for the Week 17 matchup in the FirstEnergy Stadium. Uploading the picture of the story, along with his speculation, Benkert tweeted,

“Is Aaron Rodgers aiming to return on 12/28 against the Browns? Thursday Night Football…”

It is indeed true that Rodgers’ cryptic style has fans eagerly looking for clues about his return. While some may view Kurt Benkert’s interpretation as reading too much into the promotional message, there’s a possibility that the speculations could turn out to be true. Regardless of the accuracy, the prospect of Rodgers’ return is enough to excite his anticipating fans.

Rodgers Displays Speedy Recovery Before the Jets Matchup

Aaron Rodgers’ has continued his rehab, while making attempts to return this season. However, his rapid recovery gained quite an attention as the Jets’ QB was seen throwing on the field recently.

Rodgers’ throwing session with him hopping on his legs without the support of his crutches before the Jets vs. Giants game was duly noted. This fueled speculations about his early return which could even possibly be this season.

However, there is only cryptic confirmation of the stance if we were to believe Kurt Benkert. Although signs tell the tale of a promising return, but only time can tell if these pieces can come together.