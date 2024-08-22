Former QB J.T. O’Sullivan Throws Shade at Caleb Williams, Gets Schooled on X

A disgruntled fan smoked J.T. O’Sullivan on X. The former NFL quarterback’s thoughts on a clip of Williams during a Hard Knocks episode got him in some hot water with the rookie’s fans.

As O’Sullivan attempted to break down a clip of Williams in a 1 on 1 meeting with Bears HC Matt Eberflus, he stepped on the toes of fans by suggesting that Williams was being disrespectful by not taking notes in the meeting.

He further suggested that the “body language vibes” were also off. One particular fan seemed especially miffed by O’Sullivan’s implication and called out the former quarterback by asking “What should Caleb be taking notes of?,” as he speculated that the HC and the rookie might have just been having an informal chat.

I don’t know. I wasn’t at the meeting. I was at many NFL meetings though. And I almost always took notes. — The QB School (@theqbschool) August 21, 2024

However, the former QB’s sarcastic response further escalated as he asked, “You had a lot of 1on1 meetings w/ NFL HCs?” to the fan. The fan, David, then went for the jugular as he lambasted O’Sullivan for being condescending and then said,

“If you took notes during meetings I’d hope Caleb does the opposite tbh, seeing how your career went”

But that’s not all. As O’Sullivan thanked the fan “for the follow,” he came back with a vengeance and put the final nail in the coffin with:

“don’t sh*t on me for speculating when most of your 1 on 1 meetings with head coaches were to inform you that you were being cut”

Twitter can be a ruthless place 💀 Former NFL QB JT O’Sullivan got demolished. (h/t @benesherick) pic.twitter.com/EtrScVMfbt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 21, 2024

The former quarterback played for 11 teams across 9 seasons, spending most of his time as a second-string player. Despite a long career, he failed to make a lasting impact and ultimately hung up his cleats after a brief stint in the Canadian league.

While he may have been critical of Williams’ body language from the Hard Knocks clip, O’Sullivan has always been a staunch supporter of the rookie QB. Just yesterday, the former QB was all praise for the rookie’s explosiveness.

O’Sullivan gets the Caleb Williams hype

The former Bears QB has been on Williams’ side even before the draft, even saying that he is a “big fan of how Caleb plays.” Yesterday, during an episode of Football Night in Chicago, O’Sullivan joined David Haugh to discuss the rookie QB, and he was, as always, all praise for him.

Talking of his game tapes, O’Sullivan mentioned that he remains in awe of the young QB’s explosiveness on the field, and even called his extended plays “special.”

He further reiterated that Williams’ hype is well-earned and is “translating well in the pre-season, and will continue to translate well in the regular season.”