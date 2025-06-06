NFL Insider States That the Bears Fixed Every Leak This Offseason to Help Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams’ rookie NFL season had flashes of brilliance reminiscent of his college days. But far too often, it was overshadowed by sacks, pressure, and a lack of chemistry with his offense. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled to consistently showcase the elite skill set that earned him the Heisman Trophy.

Heading into his second year, Williams now has what every young quarterback dreams of: a fully functional support system, customized just for him.

After getting sacked 68 times — more than any quarterback in the NFL and the second-most in league history behind David Carr’s infamous 2002 season — it became clear that Williams wasn’t just battling rookie learning pains. He was also fighting for his life behind a leaky offensive line. However, that won’t be the case in 2025.

At least, that’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes when he pointed out how the Bears have gone all-in this offseason to fix every possible leak around their franchise quarterback.

“They then go out and trade for three different offensive linemen to go fortify a leaky offensive front to protect Caleb Williams,” Schefter said, detailing the Bears’ targeted push to overhaul the offensive line by signing center Drew Dalman to a three-year contract while trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

But protecting the USC alum wasn’t the only priority. Chicago has also prioritized building chemistry between the young quarterback and his new head coach, Ben Johnson. The former Lions OC is known for his creative, quarterback-friendly offenses, and as per Schefter, Johnson’s already taking a hands-on approach with Williams.

“Well, you heard Ben Johnson, the new Bears head coach right there, talk about all the time that he spent with Caleb Williams this offseason, trying to marry their minds together to think alike,” Schefter explained.

“And every single thing the Bears have done this offseason seems designed to bring the best out of Caleb Williams,” the analyst continued.

“He’s got the coaches, he’s got the line, he’s got the weapons. They are doing everything they can to make sure that he fulfills his potential.” —@AdamSchefter on how the Bears have built around Caleb Williams heading into his 2nd NFL season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/duuHPIgW5n — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 4, 2025

A reworked offensive line? Check. A brand-new coaching philosophy? Check. But what about bolstering their offensive firepower to help Williams further? That, too, has been checked off, according to the veteran NFL analyst.

“They use two top draft picks on a tight end from Michigan, Colston Loveland, and a wide receiver from Missouri in Luther Burden to give Caleb Williams even more weapons,” Schefter said. These additions complement a revamped offense that already includes veterans like DJ Moore and Cole Kmet.

“He’s got the coaches. He’s got the line. He’s got the weapons,” Schefter summed up. “They are doing everything they can to make sure that he fulfills his potential.”

After ranking second-to-last in deep ball completion percentage last season (26.7%) and being visibly out of rhythm on timing routes, Williams clearly needed more than just time; he needed support. And now, he has it.

So safe to say, all eyes will be on Caleb Williams this season!