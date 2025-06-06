mobile app bar

NFL Insider States That the Bears Fixed Every Leak This Offseason to Help Caleb Williams

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) cools off during minicamp at Halas Hall.

Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) cools off during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams’ rookie NFL season had flashes of brilliance reminiscent of his college days. But far too often, it was overshadowed by sacks, pressure, and a lack of chemistry with his offense. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled to consistently showcase the elite skill set that earned him the Heisman Trophy.

Heading into his second year, Williams now has what every young quarterback dreams of: a fully functional support system, customized just for him.

After getting sacked 68 times — more than any quarterback in the NFL and the second-most in league history behind David Carr’s infamous 2002 season — it became clear that Williams wasn’t just battling rookie learning pains. He was also fighting for his life behind a leaky offensive line. However, that won’t be the case in 2025.

At least, that’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes when he pointed out how the Bears have gone all-in this offseason to fix every possible leak around their franchise quarterback.

“They then go out and trade for three different offensive linemen to go fortify a leaky offensive front to protect Caleb Williams,” Schefter said, detailing the Bears’ targeted push to overhaul the offensive line by signing center Drew Dalman to a three-year contract while trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

But protecting the USC alum wasn’t the only priority. Chicago has also prioritized building chemistry between the young quarterback and his new head coach, Ben Johnson. The former Lions OC is known for his creative, quarterback-friendly offenses, and as per Schefter, Johnson’s already taking a hands-on approach with Williams.

“Well, you heard Ben Johnson, the new Bears head coach right there, talk about all the time that he spent with Caleb Williams this offseason, trying to marry their minds together to think alike,” Schefter explained.

“And every single thing the Bears have done this offseason seems designed to bring the best out of Caleb Williams,” the analyst continued.

A reworked offensive line? Check. A brand-new coaching philosophy? Check. But what about bolstering their offensive firepower to help Williams further? That, too, has been checked off, according to the veteran NFL analyst.

“They use two top draft picks on a tight end from Michigan, Colston Loveland, and a wide receiver from Missouri in Luther Burden to give Caleb Williams even more weapons,” Schefter said. These additions complement a revamped offense that already includes veterans like DJ Moore and Cole Kmet.

“He’s got the coaches. He’s got the line. He’s got the weapons,” Schefter summed up. “They are doing everything they can to make sure that he fulfills his potential.”

After ranking second-to-last in deep ball completion percentage last season (26.7%) and being visibly out of rhythm on timing routes, Williams clearly needed more than just time; he needed support. And now, he has it.

So safe to say, all eyes will be on Caleb Williams this season!

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these