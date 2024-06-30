From $100 to $6 Billion Valuation in 100 Years, Chicago Bears Owners Made The Investment Of a Lifetime

The NFL has transformed dramatically from its humble pigskin beginnings to become one of the most lucrative and prominent professional sports leagues globally, boasting a staggering valuation of over $20 billion, with individual franchises being billion-dollar affairs. Among the storied teams is the Chicago Bears, one of the league’s oldest and founding franchises.

Advertisement

Even though success and silverware have eluded them, their valuation continues to soar, reaching $6 billion. The Halas Family, under the patriarch George Halas, known as Papa Bear purchased the club for a mere $100 back in 1920. This equals $1500 in today’s money, which won’t get season tickets for Soldier Field. The franchise is now worth over $6 billion.

The current ownership rests with Virginia Halas McCaskey, daughter of George Halas. Like several early NFL franchises, the Bears derived their nickname from Chicago’s baseball team, the Chicago Cubs. The University of Illinois influences the club’s bright orange-and-blue colors.

BEST INVESTMENT EVER: The Chicago #Bears were purchased for 100 DOLLARS in 1920 by George Halas, which equals to $1,500 in current day money. THE TEAM IS NOW WORTH OVER 6 BILLION DOLLARS. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/yuseOIOuiK — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 28, 2024

The franchise achieved most of its success in the pre-merger era, dominating the NFL by winning 8 NFL Championships. Their divisional rivalry with the Green Bay Packers started as early as 1921 when the Packs joined the league, making it the oldest continuous rivalry in the NFL.

Success has escaped them in the Super Bowl era, lifting only one Lombardy Trophy in 1985. The Bears advanced to the 2006 Super Bowl in New Orleans, only to get thumped by Peyton Manning’s Colts.

The winds seem to be shifting as Da Bears finally have finally drafted the hottest prospect coming out of the 2024 draft. Could he be the QB that changes and fills up their trophy chest at last?

Caleb Williams: Knight in Shining Armor in Chicago

The Bear’s last playoff appearance came in 2020 and they haven’t had a winning season in five years. Their last NFC Championship appearance came in 2010. Constant losing seasons and dismal performances have provided them with draft capital to finally make an impact in the upcoming season.

The franchise drafted USC star QB, Caleb Williams in the 2024 draft who looks to be a real deal and could be their their first franchise QB in a long time. Chicago has created the perfect environment for him to succeed, signing Keenan Allen and drafting star wideout, Rome Odunze.

To provide better pass protection, they have signed OT Theo Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie, Jake Curhan, and Coleman Shelton. Even though it will be Williams’s rookie year, many expect him to throw for 4000 yards and the Bears to make the playoffs.

Things seem optimistic for the Bears for the first time in over a decade. They finally have a franchise QB and have done everything in their power to give him a perfect platform. While their $6 billion valuation is great for the owners, it means nothing to the fans who have been starved of success. The onus will be on this Bear’s side to change that story.