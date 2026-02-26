NFL Analyst Suggests Vikings To Target Aaron Rodgers or Other Veteran QBs

J.J. McCarthy got his chance to helm the Minnesota Vikings for real during the 2025 season. And while a litany of injuries he was dealing with must be considered, when he was on the field, he was about as erratic as possible, throwing 11 TDs against 12 INTs.

He did go 6-4 as a starter, however, so it leaves the Vikings in an awkward spot at the QB position heading into 2026. Should they continue to support him unconditionally? Or should they take a lesson from leaving Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones on the table last offseason and sign a veteran to push McCarthy. Or even one for him to sit and learn behind.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Minnesota should target a veteran quarterback when the new league year opens in March. And he’s likely not alone in that feeling. McCarthy showed promise, but didn’t exactly protect himself from criticism with his play last year in what could be argued was his rookie season. Orlovsky says while he was a McCarthy believer last offseason, he has changed his tune now.

“Last year I was anti-[moving on from McCarthy]. Last year I was the person saying, ‘Nope, no Aaron Rodgers to Minnesota, because J.J. McCarthy, it would stunt his growth, it would stunt his development,'” Orlovsky reminded. “If you’re Minnesota, you have to be thinking of who is the best quarterback for us available right now, and go get ’em.”

1️⃣ Aaron Rodgers

2️⃣ Kirk Cousins

3️⃣ Kyler Murray@danorlovsky7 on which QBs the Vikings should target this offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/G2gYmIvZAN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 26, 2026

Orlovsky went so far as to say that if Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year, doesn’t get this QB decision right during the 2026 offseason, he could be on the hot seat right beside McCarthy.

“Kevin O’Connell’s a great coach, the NFL doesn’t care about what you did two years ago,” he argued. “If you have another bad year, you’re gonna be on that hot seat all of a sudden … So as much as I worry about the stunting of the growth—nope, if Aaron Rodgers wants to go to Minnesota, and if I’m Minnesota, go get Aaron Rodgers.”

In terms of options if the Vikings decide to go veteran, Rodgers, who has also been heavily linked to the Steelers, isn’t the only one. Orlovsky believes the 42-year-old is the best option of the bunch. But he also likes a couple of other disrespected veteran QBs that will be looking for a move in March.

“The totem pole should be Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray,” Orlovsky declared. “That should be the order for the Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Rodgers, still capable of playing good football, Kirk Cousins, I thought played good football when he started last year, and then Kyler Murray’s still so talented, that if you don’t get one of those two, he’s the guy.”

As former NFLer Harry Douglas said, ‘the Vikings are in win-now mode’. They have arguably the best wideout in the game in Justin Jefferson, a solid No. 2 in Jordan Addison, and a veteran tight end that has proven he can be productive in T.J. Hockenson. Now, they just need someone to get them the rock.

Orlovsky and Douglas believe Rodgers still can. Only time will tell.