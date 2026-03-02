“Stop Wasting Bo Nix’s Rookie Deal”: Super Bowl 50 Champ Urges Broncos to Trade for Playmakers Like A.J. Brown

Even though Bo Nix has only been in the NFL for two seasons, many believe that he’s already proven his potential to become the next big thing in the AFC. If it wasn’t for a freak bone break during the final moments of the Denver Broncos’ upset win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round of the playoffs, then he probably would have already been deemed as such.

Advertisement

For better or worse, however, the franchise now finds itself heading into the third year of Nix’s rookie contract. And even though they’ve managed to win 24 regular-season games and find their first playoff wins of the past decade with him as a starter, one of their former members from the Super Bowl 50 roster, Tyler Polumbus, is begging the franchise to “stop wasting Bo Nix’s rookie deal.”

“You’ve got your quarterback in a cost-controlled situation,” Polumbus noted during the most recent episode of his self-produced podcast. “In just two years, Bo Nix is going to be making $60 million per year, and it’s going to be a very different situation with the cap. It’s very important that you try to capitalize right this minute.”

According to the former offensive tackle, if the Broncos are actually hoping to get over the hump and into the title picture, then they are in serious need of some offensive firepower. Thankfully, there seems to be no shortage of big names that are set to be floating around throughout the upcoming free agency period, even if Polumbus believes that there are “no true free agents that are available at this time, that are an upgrade.”

“You might have to look at actually going out and making a trade,” the eight-year NFL veteran suggested. What does the ideal trade target look like for the Broncos? Apparently, it’s “A.J. Brown, an unhappy camper who is somewhere else that wants to get out of his situation.”

Unfortunately, the holdup on a trade for Brown would most certainly come from the Philadelphia Eagles rather than the Broncos. Should the Eagles trade their star wide receiver before June 1st, they’d ultimately lose $20 million in cap space.

Transversely, should they wait until afterwards, they’d gain about $7 million in cap space, but waiting that long into the offseason would put the Broncos in a rather tough spot. At that point, they’d likely need to find an alternative wide receiver to ensure themselves if a Brown trade fell through.

Simply put, Brown may be the most popular trade target of the offseason, but the current state of his contract makes the idea of approaching the Eagles a bit too unpalatable for most teams to pull the trigger. So, unless the Broncos are willing to wait around and trust themselves to strike the right agreement with Howie Roseman, then Nix will have to continue to work alongside Courtland Sutton and his cast of supporting characters.