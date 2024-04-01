From Leaks to Unnecessary Drills, Renowned Analyst Once Explained Why the NFL Combine is Unnecessary

The NFL Combine became the center of some major chatter this year as some prominent players decided to forego working out at the major event. But the Combine is a necessary event for college athletes entering the draft, right? Well, maybe not as much as we think. Just a month ago, analyst Joe Pompliano on “The Joe Pomp Show” shared some eye-opening insights into why this annual event might not be as crucial as it seems.

Every year ahead of the NFL draft, the Combine attracts thousands of people including, media folks, players, and NFL scouts who book out the hotels in advance and turn Lucas Oil Stadium into a buzzing hive of activity. Players spend months training and isolating themselves after college to prepare for drills such as a 40-yard dash, which Pompliano believes they might never use again in an actual game.

It turns out there’s more to the Combine than meets the eye. Pompliano explained how some teams secretly hope certain players mess up during drills, so they drop in the draft. He focused his attention on a strategic leak that happened last year where former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud’s intelligence test scores were leaked, which sparked debates about his ability. He highlighted how seriously such things can impact a player’s reputation right before the draft.

But, Joe Pompliano also believes that by the time the Combine rolls around, the NFL teams usually have a pretty good idea of who they want to pick. The teams usually complete their homework of scouting players and checking their medical records much before the Combine begins. So, is the Combine just a big show?

Well, Pompliano reports that former NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith thinks so. He has called for an end to the event, stating how the players have to go through the unnecessary medical exams by the 32 teams which includes uncomfortable questions every player has to answer.

Despite all the criticism, Joe thinks the NFL Combine isn’t likely to disappear anytime soon. The event is not just about showcasing player’s skills, but it is also a massive business opportunity for the league. He revealed the event brings in around $10 million for the host city. Plus, it keeps fans engaged during the offseason, who tune in to watch their favorite players perform in the drills.

The Evolution of the NFL Combine

While it looks like the NFL Combine is here to stay, it’s interesting to note that it wasn’t always a part of the league’s pre-draft process. In fact, there were quite a few changes before the NFL Combine came into existence. Joe Pompliano shared some interesting history about how it all started.

He explained that it all began back in 1976 when the New York Jets decided to invite players to their team facility before the NFL draft began. This turned out to be a smart move because nearly half the players they picked during the next six seasons became successful starters.

Other teams noticed this success and started doing the same thing, but it got really expensive and inconvenient for college students who had to miss college and fly to different locations around the country. Then, the Dallas Cowboys stepped in with a solution in 1982 and suggested to the league that there should be one centralized event for pre-draft evaluations. And that’s how the NFL Combine was born.

These Combines were like mini camps held in different places across the country every year. But in 1987, they decided to hold the NFL Combine in Indianapolis every year, and it’s been there ever since.