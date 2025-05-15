“I Don’t Play the Cowboys, I Play Micah Parsons”: Eagles Star Lane Johnson Reacts to Opening the 2025 Season at Home

For the first time since 2000, the Philadelphia Eagles will face their biggest rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in a season opener. It’s a high-stakes way to kick off the year, and Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson sounds fired up. And, as he discussed the matchup, his first game since winning the Super Bowl, Johnson made it clear that he’s viewing only one man as his true opponent: his grueling defensive assignment.

When the Eagles and Cowboys met in 2000, it became known as the “Pickle Juice Game.” To counteract cramping due to the high temperatures at Texas Stadium that day, the Eagles had their players drink pickle juice. The method proved fruitful, as the Birds stomped the Boys 41-14 that day. Johnson clearly knows who to target to keep that winning streak going.

He’ll have another advantage this time, as the game will be taking place at the rowdy Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Still, Johnson’s focus remains locked on just one task: slowing down star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

“I don’t play the Cowboys, I play Micah Parsons,” Johnson said, laughing, on an episode of Green Light with Chris Long. “That’s who I have checked off… That’s who I look at for my schedule.”

“I think Micah probably feels the same way,” Long rightly responded. Although, it was a funny way to view the matchup through Johnson’s eyes. It must be a handful to contend with and block one of the best pass rushers in the game. But that’s what makes Johnson so great — he can handle a tough challenge.

In Parsons’ early years against the Eagles and Johnson, he struggled to get to the quarterback. Registering just half a sack in three games, it was clear that the offensive lineman was making things difficult for Micah.

However, in the four meetings since, Parsons has racked up 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles. Still, it hasn’t translated to much team success, with the Cowboys going 1-3 in those games.

So, all in all, Johnson performs well above average compared to most when it comes to facing Parsons. He’s held the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year to just 0.7 sacks per game in 7 career matchups. Additionally, the Eagles have a winning record of 4-3 in that span.

Later in the interview, Long touched on the Eagles’ Week 2 game—a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. Long said it’s a matchup that could define a generation in the years to come. But Johnson, again, simply recognized his Week 2 task as Chris Jones, his assignment.

Johnson also shared a fun fact about his career record against the Kingdom. “The only time I’ve ever beaten them was, obviously, this past year. And then the season before, but before that, I’d never beaten ‘em in my whole career,” he stated.

It’s true — in his six matchups against the Chiefs in his career, Johnson and the Eagles have gone 2–4. In fact, there was a point where it seemed like he and the Eagles would never figure them out, as they started 0–4. But two straight wins, including a Super Bowl redemption, have Johnson and Philly feeling more confident going into the Week 2 game.

Now that the 2025 NFL schedules are officially out, Johnson and Long, like many others, are forecasting matchups and outcomes. It’s an exciting time in the football world. From funny schedule releases to interesting player analysis, we’ll have you covered every step of the way.