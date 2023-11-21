“Generational Stone Hands”: Frustrated Marquez Valdes-Scantling Smashes His Helmet After Missing a TD, Gets Trolled

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) is unable to make the catch during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles at the Arrowhead Stadium to play a rematch of the Super Bowl LVI. However, the Chiefs couldn’t repeat the history as the Eagles narrowly escaped to win the game 17-21. The Chiefs were leading with a 17-7 score until half-time but couldn’t score a single touchdown in the second half. Moreover, they had their winning chances but a dropped catch in the final minutes by the Chiefs WR resulted in their heartbreaking loss.

The Chiefs were a touchdown away from winning the game and Patrick Mahomes even found a perfect opportunity in the fourth quarter with just a minute and a half left in the game. He threw a beautiful 51-yard pass to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling toward the endzone, but the ball slipped through his hands to the ground which cost them a win.

Following the game, a clip emerged on X that captured Valdes-Scantling’s frustration as he made his way to the locker room. With his head down, he seemed deeply upset and, in a moment banged his helmet against the wall. It was a tough day for him, having zero receptions out of three targets and missing the game-winning touchdown.

The fans were clearly displeased with the Chiefs’ WRs performance in the game. Moreover, the clip further stirred up reactions, prompting an angry response from the Chief’s fan who decided to troll Valdes-Scantling. One Chiefs’ fan remarked,

Another one commented,

Another one insinuated that his frustration is just for the cameras, and not genuine:

A fan defended MVS, highlighting the fickle nature of the sport:

The Chiefs have now lost their third game in the season and now share the same winning record (7-3) as that of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins in the AFC. On the other hand, the mighty Eagles have lost only one game and are leading the season with 8 wins. Kansas City Chiefs now have seven games left and will face the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday in Week 12.

Eagles Limit Chiefs Offense in Second Half

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough time scoring points in the game, but they snagged a vital win. They made important plays with screen passes to D’Andre Swift and long throws to DeVonta Smith, scoring when it mattered most. Despite the Kansas City Chiefs gaining nearly 100 more yards, they couldn’t get it together in the second half, which cost them the game.

During the last attempt to score, the Chiefs had a big opportunity for Mahomes’ magic. But both of their wide receivers, Marques Valdez-Scantling and Justin Watson, missed catching long passes from the Chiefs star QB. After Valdez-Scantling dropped the catch, Mahomes threw another pass that could be caught on fourth down, but Justin Watson also couldn’t hold onto it.