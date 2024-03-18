Caleb Williams Responds to Old Video of Ramming Into Defense for Leading Block Charge

September 02, 2023 USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams 13 in action during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack and USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20230902_zma_c04_1535 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Caleb Williams, currently projected as the No. 1 pick of the 2024 draft, is all set to land in Chicago and become an immediate starter for the franchise. Things are falling into place one by one, as the Bears have already traded Justin Fields, eliminating his competition. The franchise is building a perfect environment for their future QB, very possibly Caleb, even signing explosive enough weapons in free agency.

The former USC star hasn’t been quiet either, and a recent showcase on the gridiron has left fans in a frenzy. He recently retweeted a clip of him turning into a lead blocker after handing the pigskin over to a running back. Caleb successfully fends off the opponent’s secondary, proving once again that he is willing to do anything to aid his team. He wrote in the caption, “QBs gotta get some too.”

Despite standing at just 6’1 and weighing 215 pounds, Caleb Williams is well built and isn’t afraid of either contact or taking hits, something that will prove useful in the NFL. Aside from that, he has great arm strength and elite playmaking abilities both inside and outside the pocket. Nonetheless, while most fans loved his commitment and blocking abilities and welcomed him to Chicago with open arms, some were not happy with it.

Caleb Williams Blocking Abilities Has Left Some Fans Worried

Aside from great arm talent, composure in the pocket, and great accuracy with the ball, we saw his blocking abilities, showing that, unlike most QBs in the NFL, he isn’t afraid of contact. However, this has left some fans worried, who loved his efforts but don’t want him to shorten his career by getting hurt.

While fans praised his work ethic, they also asserted that they would rather see him throw “50-yard + bombs” than risk injury. A few noted that it won’t work in the NFL because the defenders in the NFC North division are literally beasts. Take a look:

Taking a step back, it has only been a few weeks since questions were raised about his attitude when Caleb Williams decided not to participate in the Combine. People thought that this would hurt his draft stock and that he would be trouble for any franchise that drafted him. However, he continues to impress everyone, while quietly increasing his draft stock.

Everything is in place for him in Chicago to make an instant impact in the windy city. As per Spotrac, they have signed star and veteran wideout Keenan Allen, Tight End Gerald Everett, RB D’Andre Swift, Guards Ryan Bates and Matt Pryor, Center Coleman Shelton, Tackle Jake Curhan, and another receiver in Dante Pettis besides already present DJ Moore, completely overhauling the offense. They still have another 1st round pick (Pick 9), a 3rd round pick (Pick 75), and a 4th round pick (Pick 122), as per ProFootballNetwork.

The Bears never had a franchise QB or someone who threw for over 4000 yards. Williams could change all that and has the potential to be the next big superstar in the league.