Geno Smith Shares Proud Message for Cousin Jeremiah Smith After Winning “4 Consecutive Championships”

It has been a great week for Jeremiah Smith, as the Ohio State product won the National Championship with the Buckeyes in his first year of college. To celebrate this incredible achievement and the many honors the 19-year-old has earned in recent years, Jeremiah’s cousin, Geno Smith, took to social media to shower praise on him. It isn’t widely known, but Jeremiah and Geno are indeed related.

The Seahawks quarterback expressed his pride in his little cousin for winning the National Championship against the Fighting Irish on Monday through a thoughtful Twitter post. He revealed that Jeremiah has now won four consecutive football championships, with the other three dating back to high school.

“4 consecutive championships for 4 (Jeremiah’s jersey number)!!” Geno wrote. “From 11u only 1 year without a chip”

4 consecutive championship for 4!! From 11u only 1 year without a chip — Geno (@GenoSmith3) January 21, 2025

Jeremiah put in a studly performance on Monday night. He finished with five catches for 88 yards, scoring the Buckeyes’ opening touchdown. He also caught the dagger 56-yard pass on third and 11 to get Ohio State into field goal range and put the game out of reach. Jeremiah essentially showed everyone why he was a five-star recruit coming out of Florida.

He finished the season with over 1300 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, while also adding a score on the ground. He also dominated for the better part of the CFP, finishing with five TDs in four contests.

It seems as though Jeremiah is someone who’s destined for greatness. He has proven it in his youth, high school, and now at the college level. The only stage remaining is the NFL. However, college football rules require players to complete their junior season before declaring for the draft. So, we’ll get the privilege of watching Jeremiah perform at the college level for another two seasons before he graces the NFL gridiron.

Growing up in Hollywood, Florida, Jeremiah was raised in a high-level football environment. And, once he arrived at Chaminade-Madonna for high school, he immediately made his presence felt. Coaches specifically marveled at his physicality and sharpness. By his senior season, he had collected three national titles, including a 56-0 blowout where Jeremiah had 13 catches for 183 yards and a score.

After his senior season, Jeremiah not only was the top-rated receiver in his recruiting class but also the top-rated player in general. He even outperformed his teammate, Jojo Trader, who was another five-star WR recruit, who decided to attend Miami.

Needless to say, multiple colleges were scratching and clawing over Jeremiah’s services. The duo could’ve been a feature pair for the Hurricanes, because, for a while, Jeremiah was stuck deciding between Ohio State and Miami last summer.

But it seems like he made the right decision, as he hoists another national title in his career. He’s a winner who doesn’t let his stats deter from the team’s success. In the semifinals against Texas, Jeremiah finished with just one catch for two yards, as he drew double-teams all game long. But he didn’t complain after the game because he recognized that his teammates were benefiting from his attention.

That’s exactly the attitude that NFL teams are going to love about Jeremiah. Although, we still have a few seasons before he gets to the league.