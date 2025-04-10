“That’s What He Did for Russell Wilson”: Former CB Trusts Pete Carroll to Deliver 9 Wins with Geno Smith’s Raiders

Still chasing their first playoff win since the 2002 postseason, the Las Vegas Raiders are now leaning on the veteran duo of former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. With the team locking in Smith on a multi-year extension before he’s even taken a snap in silver and black, it’s clear the franchise is serious about building a truly competitive roster for 2025.

During a recent panel discussion on Fox Sports’ SPEAK, former Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson pointed to the Raiders’ latest hires as a potential turning point for the franchise. With Geno Smith enjoying a career resurgence under Pete Carroll in Seattle, the 1996 No. 1 overall pick believes Las Vegas may now be closer than ever to securing their first playoff win in over two decades.

“I believe! I do believe that Pete is going to run the football, he’s going to play defense, they’ve got a solid defense… I understand the division and the conference and all of that, but I got them knocking on the door of that Wild Card,” Johnson outlined.

Johnson wasn’t the only Super Bowl winner turned analyst to show some faith in the Raiders either. Former Green Bay Packer, Will Blackmon, is also predicting a successful rebuild in Las Vegas.

Citing the chemistry between Carroll and Smith, Blackmon highlighted the veteran play caller’s ability to influence his players as the defining trait that will help to transform the Raiders from a faltering franchise into a playoff caliber team.

“Pete is the guy… He’s all about the mindset…That’s what he did for Russell Wilson… I think what Pete Carroll is going to be able to do here is create that coaching environment where they can have instant success. I’m thinking nine wins for them, which I don’t think is crazy.”

Suffice it to say, for the first time in a long while, the Raiders are entering the regular season with real expectations on their shoulders. Whether the franchise rises to the occasion or stumbles in year one of this new era remains to be seen.

Will Blackmon predicts Pete Carroll will succeed against other AFC coaches

In a conference as deep at quarterback and head coach as the AFC, many believe Pete Carroll and the Raiders may still be outmatched compared to teams like the Baltimore Ravens or Denver Broncos. Still, Blackmon argued that Carroll’s experience and football IQ give him the edge to outcoach nearly anyone in the league.

Referencing that same wealth of experience—along with Carroll’s blueprint that gave rise to one of the most dominant defensive units in NFL history, the Legion of Boom—the former fourth-round pick explained that:

“The good thing with Pete coming back is that he knows how to play against Sean Payton. He definitely knows how to play against Jim Harbaugh… He’s going to use that same formula to get guys to be super competitive where it’s going to be an instant turn around.”

With a career head coaching record of 170-120-1 and a Super Bowl ring to his name, Pete Carroll checks every box for a coach capable of revitalizing a struggling franchise. While his age—73—might raise concerns for some, Blackmon argues those years are packed with invaluable football wisdom.

Given that Carroll has posted just one losing season since 2011, it’s safe to say the Raiders finally have a proven winner in the building—and that alone could be enough to spark a much-needed turnaround for the franchise.