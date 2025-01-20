‘Get the Ball in Jeremiah Smith’s Hands’: Nick Saban Has a Crucial Last Minute Advice for Chip Kelly

Ohio State must have been elated when Jeremiah Smith, the highest-rated receiver in modern recruiting history, decided to join the program. The freshman has surely exceeded even the wildest expectations head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could have had for him this year. Smith has been their go-to guy all season. Now, with the National Championship on Monday night, Nick Saban is advising they simply stick to that strategy.

Day and Kelly would do well to heed Saban’s words. The 73-year-old knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a National Championship, having won seven of his own.

Pat McAfee, after noting that Smith is the best WR in the nation, asked Saban how the Buckeyes should utilize the 19-year-old scoring threat, considering he’s still got two more years of college to go before he can enter the NFL. Saban was adamant that the offense needed to “get the ball” into Jeremiah Smith’s hands.

“I don’t think there’s any question if you’re the offensive coordinator—and I think Chip Kelly is one of the best play callers—but you’re going to have plays designed, especially early in the game, to get the ball in his (Jeremiah Smith’s) hands. Whether they’ve got to motion him over to the slot, throw him a screen pass, a slide or boot, whatever it is, to get the ball in his hands.”

While Saban harped on the importance of getting the ball to your playmakers early and often, he also emphasized the need to pick your spots. Basically, a team can scheme a player open in the short and intermediate passing game, which is where they should feed Smith early. If they try to force it to him deep, they could run into turnover issues.

Saban essentially proposed the strategy of lulling the Notre Dame defense to sleep with quick throws before letting Jeremiah Smith take the top off the defense later in the game. That should work well for Smith. According to PFF, he’s seen 20+ targets each in the short, intermediate, and deep passing game this season.

Not only does the 6’3″, 215-pound receiver have the tools and versatility, but he’s also got the mental makeup. Legendary Buckeyes WR Cris Carter spoke about that recently.

“He’s the best player in the country. He has an unbelievable work ethic. His high school coach and the people he has around him have really done a great job. He’s humble as can be and you can see that. He’s one of the first in the building at Ohio State. He’s one of the last ones to leave. “

Jeremiah Smith has had a freshman year for the ages. He was 4th in the nation in receiving yards (1,223), 30th in receptions (71), 2nd in receiving TDs (14), and his 17.2 yards per reception are tied for 7th among qualifying WRs. He had only one reception for three yards in his most recent game against Texas, however. He’ll look to get back to the form that saw him torch Oregon for 187 yards the week before.