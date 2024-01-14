“Giants Will Never Win the Super Bowl”: Urinal Encounter With Harvey Weinstein Had Tom Brady’s Ace Receivers Trashing the New York Giants

Former Patriots wide receivers and key weapons in Tom Brady’s arsenal, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, recently opened up about their encounter with the infamous Harvey Weinstein. During their appearance on the ‘Games with Names‘ podcast, Amendola and Edelman reminisced about the wild parties and wild interactions they had together while sharing the same locker room.

Advertisement

While specifically discussing the 2015 Super Bowl victory over the Seahawks and briefly attending the Met Gala a few months later, the duo ended up crossing paths with Harvey Weinstein — in the men’s bathroom.

The trio were apparently urinating together. Weinstein was a major force in Hollywood during that time and also happened to be a big New York Giants fan. While doing their business, the former film producer asserted with a stern tone that as long as Julian and Amendola continued to don the colors of New England, he would make sure that they didn’t have a career in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Unfazed by the might of the man, Danny clapped back, remarking that as long as he and Julian were playing for the Patriots, the Giants would never win another Super Bowl. He was certainly right, as the Big Blue has yet to make an appearance in the Super Bowl.

“Harvey, as long as we are playing for the Patriots, the Giants will never win the Super Bowl,” said Amendola.

Danny and Julian ended up with many crazy anecdotes from their time in Foxborough, besides meeting one of the most infamous men in Hollywood.

Amendola and Edelman Knew How to Throw a Party

Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, who spent 5 seasons together in New England and secured 2 Super Bowls, have maintained a close friendship even after parting ways. On the same podcast, the duo reminisced about their post-Super Bowl celebrations in Los Angeles, which involved a lot of champagne.

Advertisement

This was right after their first Lombardi win in 2015 when he and Julian spent a night partying in Hollywood. They purchased about 40 bottles of champagne at an LA beach club and even hired a guy with a broom to follow them around and clean up the mess. They certainly caused a commotion, spraying each other with champagne and even busting those bottles in celebration.

The duo recounted another bizarre mishap on the podcast during a trip to Julian’s apartment in New York. When entering an elevator with 15 people inside, it malfunctioned due to overcapacity, and people inside started panicking and crying. The fire department had to be called and extract people through a vent into someone else’s apartment. Amendola was so unfazed by this that he went to the stranger’s fridge and grabbed a bear.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2AuERRpfPl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

These stories tell us how both Julian and Amendola played hard and partied hard while living life to the fullest. After hanging up their cleats, Julian has made a career for himself in the media, while Amendola is now working as a coaching assistant at the Raiders.