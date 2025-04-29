Danny Amendola Reveals How Roger Staubach Recruited Him To the Cowboys After His 3v3 Game With Troy Aikman Caught His Attention

Getting discovered during a casual game of flag football might sound like a Hollywood script — but for Danny Amendola, it was his real-life NFL origin story.

Appearing on the latest edition of Julian Edelman’s ‘Games With Names’ podcast, Amendola opened up about the surreal journey that led him to the NFL. It all began in 2008, after the former Patriots star wrapped up his college career at Texas Tech and decided to visit his brother.

While in town, Amendola was invited to a casual game of flag football at Southern Methodist University, where some pretty notable company showed up. And among the guests were none other than Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

“My brother lived in Dallas at the time. I went from Lubbock, Texas, where Texas Tech is, to Dallas to play in a flag football game,” Amendola recalled. “Troy Aikman was there, and Roger Staubach’s kid was there.”

It was just supposed to be a laid-back game — “three-on-three, four-on-four type stuff,” as Amendola described it. But then came a play that changed everything: a high pass from Aikman, a one-handed grab, and a touchdown.

“I ran a post, and Troy Aikman threw the ball over my head,” Amendola added. “I ended up having a one-handed catch for like a touchdown.”

As luck would have it, Staubach was watching. And he wasn’t just watching — he was taking notes. Impressed by the catch and Amendola’s athleticism, the legendary Cowboys quarterback approached him and asked if he was entering the NFL Draft.

“Roger Staubach saw that, and he was like, ‘Dude, you’re coming out of college? We’re going to try to, you know… I’m going to do my best (to help you get drafted),’” Amendola said.

But, shockingly enough, the two-time Super Bowl winner went undrafted in 2008 despite Staubach’s promise. Then, a few days later, Staubach proved he was a man of his word, as Amendola was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys — a team clearly swayed by Captain Comeback.

“The Cowboys called and said, ‘We’re aware of you, and we want to sign you to our practice squad.’ And I’m like, ‘Perfect, let’s go.’”

Grateful for the opportunity, Amendola made sure to personally thank Staubach when they met again at a Cowboys banquet later that year.

“I was undrafted, rookie, nobody gave a s*** about. I went over to Roger Staubach, gave him a big hug, and I was like, ‘Thank you, man. I appreciate it.’ That’s really how I kind of got in the door in Dallas.”

Though the former NFL star failed to impress the Cowboys coaching staff with the opportunity, leading to him getting cut before the 2008 season began, that moment at SMU and the subsequent opportunity laid the foundation for what became a standout NFL career. Danny Amendola would go on to play for multiple teams — including the Patriots, Rams, and Dolphins — winning two Super Bowls with New England.

All said and done, sometimes, getting opportunities is all about being in the right place, with the right people, and leaving just the right impression. So, Danny Amendola’s case is a reminder that one play or one catch can still change everything. Especially when someone like Roger Staubach is watching.