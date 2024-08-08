Give me a Game to Win for my Life, I’ll take Aaron Rodgers Over Lamar Jackson: Chris Russo

Who is the quarterback that can put up an equal fight to Patrick Mahomes, going into the 2024 season? For Kimberley Martin, the top pick would be Bengals’ Joe Burrow, given his history of wins against the Chiefs QB in matchups, and her second pick Lamar Jackson. But surprisingly, radio legend Nick Russo would rather bet his life on Aaron Rodgers than bet on Lamar Jackson to win against Mahomes.

Not only that, but Russo even put Josh Allen and Texas rookie CJ Stroud ahead of Jackson. In a segment titled ‘Speed Debates,’ on ESPN, he argued that a 40-year-old Rodgers, just coming off of injury is a better prospect than the Ravens QB and he would still take the veteran over the younger Jackson in a must-win game.

Russo believes Rodgers and Allen have more experience and success in the playoffs compared to Jackson. As for Stroud, he had no time to give his explanation. But one thing is for sure, he doesn’t think Jackson can put up much of a fight against Mahomes.

And for good reason. Jackson and Mahomes have faced each other four times in their careers, with Mahomes holding a 3-1 advantage in these matchups. This record includes both regular season and playoff games, highlighting Mahomes’ dominance in their encounters.

In their four head-to-head matchups so far, Mahomes has thrown for 1,479 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only 2 interceptions. Jackson, on the other hand, has put up 750 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 picks.

So while Jackson has made his mark with his legs, racking up 305 rushing yards and 3 scores against the Chiefs, his aerial production has been more inconsistent in these showdowns.

In contrast, Aaron Rodgers has built an impressive resume over his 18-year career, winning 4 MVP awards and leading the Packers to a Super Bowl championship. Rodgers may not be at his absolute peak anymore, but his wealth of big-game experience and proven ability to deliver in the clutch is why Chris Russo would trust him over Jackson. Not to mention that Rodgers is a man on a mission right now.

Rodgers is like “another coach” on the field

Rodgers has entered the 2024 NFL season with a renewed sense of purpose and determination, and his impact on the New York Jets has been profound. According to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, having Rodgers on the field is akin to having “another coach” out there, highlighting the quarterback’s leadership and football IQ.

Additionally, Rodgers’ commitment this year is evident in his approach to the game and his interactions with teammates. Saleh emphasized that the QB brings an unparalleled level of preparation and focus, which has been infectious throughout the locker room.

As Chris Russo pointed out, Rodgers’ extensive playoff experience is a significant asset. In a league where the margin for error is razor-thin, having a quarterback who has navigated the pressures of the postseason can make all the difference. But it still doesn’t make sense to favor Allen and Stroud over Jackson.