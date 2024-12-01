mobile app bar

“Got Me Emotional”: Deion Sanders Heartbroken as Seniors Including Shedeur Set to Leave Colorado

Ayush Juneja
Published

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders ifollowing the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s season came to an end against Oklahoma State and the result was befitting of their last game. Shedeur and all the seniors put together a strong performance against the Cowboys, winning 52-0. This was their best offensive performance of the season as the Buffs finished the season with a strong 9-3 record. Deion couldn’t help but feel emotional as his son, Travis Hunter just played their final college game at Folsom Field.

Coach Prime grew emotional while addressing the seniors on Senior Day, expressing his deep love and appreciation for them. He shared how proud he is of their accomplishments, even as it pains him to see them move on. Deion reflected on how difficult it would be to step onto the field next year without the players who were instrumental in turning the program around.

“I’m proud of you all, love you all, appreciate you all. Some of you all hurts my heart to see that you all are leaving. I truly got emotional before the game because I can’t fathom not going out there in that stadium without you all because of how much you all mean to me and how much you all mean to this program.”

The Buffs put up 52 points today while conceding none. This was their best performance on both sides of the ball. But Coach Prime who has very high standards and demands excellence, didn’t feel the performance lived up to his insane standards. He didn’t feel his team played their best football despite the result. However, he didn’t berate them and let it go because it was their last college game.

Shedeur too put in a great performance, throwing for 438 yards, 5 TD passes, and just one pick.

Deion also lavished a lot of praise on his coaches and support staff, calling them the best in the nation.

Deion Sanders praised Colorado’s coaching staff

Coach Prime expressed pride in his coaches and gave them their flowers for doing a great job with the team. He believes he has the best coaching and support staff in the country. They all together helped him change the narrative surrounding his team, taking Colorado to a place where they can be proud of themselves.

” I’m absolutely proud of you coaches. I love you all. I feel like we have the best staff in the country and best support staff in the country with trainer equipment staff and weight staff and all that stuff. But I’m so darn proud of you all because no one believed that we would be where we are right now.”

The Buffs still have a Bowl game left and can cap off the season even more impressively. It’s a long shot but Colorado can still play in the Big 12 Conference Championship if BYU loses to Houston. Then Deion Sanders’ team will play the Arizona Sun Devils. Shedeur, Travis Hunter, and Shilo will all be going to the NFL, with the Buff QB and WR, both seen as top-five picks.

