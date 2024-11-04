Greg Olsen on Kansas City: “I Don’t Watch the Chiefs and Say, Oh My God, They’re a Juggernaut”

The Chiefs are still undefeated this season, having won all seven clashes. They also have 13 consecutive victories under their belt if we include the last season. However, their performances are far from being dominant or problem-free overall. Yet, they keep churning out wins and still remain the team to beat according to Greg Olsen.

” I don’t watch the Kansas City and say, Oh, my god that’s a juggernaut, Yet nobody can beat them. The team we think are juggernauts, you know the Ravens who most weeks look like they are the best team in the league, they couldn’t beat them.”

So why does Kansas City continue to win games when the stats appear to be against them? QB1 Mahomes has been less productive this season, having already turned the ball 9 times in seven games. The 2-time MVP has only thrown for 1651 yards and 8 TDs amidst all the victories for his team.

No individual completely stands out as the MVP in Kansas City, as well. However, there is a reason why they continue to deliver despite the lack of individual records for the players.

In the latest episode of the Ryen Russillo Podcast, Greg Olsen emphasized that no team would want to face Kansas City or bet against them—and for good reason. Patrick Mahomes consistently delivers in clutch moments, proving he’s still a generational talent. With Andy Reid’s brilliant offensive system, the Chiefs maximize their output even with limited weapons, allowing their defense to dominate when needed.

Olsen pointed out that the Chiefs transitioned from the best offensive team to the defensive powerhouse in a couple of seasons, thanks to their great drafting and signing.

This gave Steve Spagnuolo, arguably the best Defensive Coordinator in the NFL for some time now, enough weapons to implement his game plan. Defense coupled with Mahomes and Reid’s offensive genius gives them a great margin for error. They don’t have to be at their best to win games, as many saw last season.

So Olsen believes it would be foolish to write them off this season. And unless a team has similar capabilities under pressure like Kansas City, the Mahomes-led side appear on their way to a three-peat.