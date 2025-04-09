“They Still Do Some Things Based on Merit”: Redditors React as Fox No. 2 Analyst Gets Emmy Nomination Over Tom Brady

Fox sidelined Greg Olsen as the lead announcer alongside Kevin Burkhardt this past year to elevate Tom Brady to their number one analyst role. They even made the former Patriots star the highest-paid analyst in broadcasting history with a staggering 10-year, $375 million contract. But now, a major plot twist has emerged.

Advertisement

Olsen has been nominated for his third straight Emmy award, while Brady was left off the lists. However, most fans weren’t surprised by the news. As some put it, they still enjoy watching Olsen more than Brady on Sundays.

“Well deserved. He makes football more interesting,” one Reddit user wrote, reacting to the news.

Brady’s first season in the broadcast booth went alright, to be fair, but probably not as perfectly as he had hoped. Many were quick to point out his timing issues and lack of chemistry with Burkhardt in Week 1. After that, things gradually improved. However, it still wasn’t to the point where viewers felt Brady was elevating the broadcast the way a former great like him should.

That’s why, despite being replaced by Brady, No. 2 analyst Olsen has earned a third straight Emmy nomination for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst. Viewers have consistently praised the former Panther for the depth he brings to a broadcast.

He’s insightful and can see beyond the immediate action on the field. When Fox replaced him with Brady, many felt it was the wrong decision. Those fans are naturally sticking to their sentiment.

This Redditor was thrilled to see Olsen get his flowers. Not only because he deserved it, but also because Brady’s appointment as the number one analyst over Olsen wasn’t meritorious when it happened.

“Well, he’s a better announcer, so it’s nice to know they still do some things based on merit,” they wrote.

Comment

byu/PackerSquirrelette from discussion

innfl

“Makes you wonder if another network will poach him,” someone else wondered.

However, there were also a few pulling for the No. 1 guy. “I would hope that the man who has a few years of experience commentating would be better than someone in his first year,” one Redditor penned.

Brady and Olsen competing in the same category, with Brady getting snubbed, is pretty embarrassing, no matter how it’s framed. Brady was paid an enormous sum to be an analyst before ever proving his ability in the role. It shows that you don’t have to be an all-time great NFL player to be a great NFL commentator.

Additionally, while a former quarterback like Brady may view the game through a single lens, a former tight end like Olsen, who worked in the trenches, brings multiple perspectives. Perhaps this is what gives Olsen an edge over his counterpart.

Along with Olsen, some other notable nominees for the award include Troy Aikman, Peyton Manning, Bill Raftery, and John Smoltz. A fine list of names to find yourself next to.