Chad Johnson Intends To Make a Wise $1,500 Decision So He Could Sound Like Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe

Be it torching defenders in the NFL or making waves in sports media with Nightcap, Chad Johnson has excelled in every craft he’s pursued. Now, his next goal is mastering color commentary, with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe as his benchmarks. His strategy? An unconventional one—dropping $1,500 on courtside tickets to Heat games to sharpen his understanding of the NBA.

With the NFL season having come to an end, Ocho has found a lot of free time on his hands. Yes, Nightcap will continue, but the numbers aren’t expected to be the same due to the offseason. Hence, in a bid to upskill himself and also explore a new monetary avenue, Ocho has decided to sit courtside for every Miami Heat matchup after the All-Star game.

The logic behind this is simple—the closer you are to the game, the better the insights. And the better the knowledge, the better the analysis. In the Nightcap co-host’s eyes, dropping $1,500 on courtside seats is the best way to reach Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe’s level when it comes to NBA broadcasting and analysis.

“Now that football season’s over, guess where I’m gonna be? I’m going to use some of this Nightcap money and I’m going to sit court-side… next to the Heat’s bench. That’s only $1500. That’s feasible for me for the rest of the season after the All-Star break, where I can get a better understanding of the game by watching it up close… So that I can sound like you, I can sound like Stephen A… Give me three weeks. Watch how I sound.”

While most may look at Ocho’s statement in a light-hearted manner, the Nightcap co-host may be serious if one were to consider his recent conversation with Greg Olsen.

Chad Johnson has plans to pursue color commentary

Earlier this month, Fox’s color commentator, Greg Olsen came on as a guest on Nightcap’s live show in New Orleans. While most know Olsen today for being an ace sportscaster, very few know that he started broadcasting after having a 14-year-long career in the NFL.

Considering Olsen’s uber-smooth transition post-retirement, Ocho wondered how Greg did it. And most importantly, Johnson asked Olsen if someone like him with no formal communication experience could make as a color commentator.

“Listen, I have watched you transition from playing the game to doing color commentary. Obviously, your work ethic and your discipline has allowed you to do it. Now, I’m thinking about someone in my position who has never done anything of that magnitude. Is that possible in any way that I could learn, if I can minimize my cursing a little bit, to do color commentary? Or is that something you think I should stay away from?”

To those unaware color commentary is the expert analysis one does during a sports broadcast, typically to fill in between plays. Primarily, networks hire former players for such type of commentary. This complements the play-by-play commentary.

Olsen unsurprisingly encouraged the Nightcap co-host as he believed that Ocho ticks most of the boxes [love, knowledge, general awareness of the game] for a color commentator. The only thing Ocho would need to work on would be to learn the ability to be concise and impactful considering the challenges that a live TV broadcast brings alongside.

That said, it’s hard to imagine the Nightcap co-host being serious throughout a game. We love Ocho for his unfiltered opinions and goofiness. A formal setting unfortunately may strip it all away—something even the GOAT, Tom Brady is struggling with.