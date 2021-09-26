“Gus Johnson is just as good as Jamal Agnew’: NFL Twitter reacts to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver 109 yard touchdown with Fox announcer play by play commentary

Jamal Agnew is making plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the perfect commentator was on the call for his NFL record 109 yard kick return touchdown.

The Jaguars are taking on a tough opponent at home in the Arizona Cardinals, and after a disappointing first two weeks, they’re responding strong to a team that has playoff aspirations (and more even).

Trevor Lawrence has had a rough start to his career, but things are sure to turn around for the number one overall pick. Against the Cardinals, he’s having a fairly decent game. However, the highlight of the game was definitely Jamal Agnew’s NFL record 109 yard kick six.

A 68-YARD FG ATTEMPT TURNS INTO A 109-YARD RETURN TD. MAYHEM IN JACKSONVILLE. 📺: #AZvsJAX on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/XrYPXpMiF1 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

NFL Twitter reacts to Gus Johnson Calling Jamal Agnew returning field goal 109 yards for a touchdown

Back in 2013, Auburn and Alabama played a crazy Iron Bowl game that ended with Auburn upsetting the Crimson Tide on a game-winning kick six. Announcing the play was none other than current Fox analyst Gus Johnson. Both the play and the call live on in football history.

“AUBURN’S GONNA WIN THE FOOTBALL GAME!” Seven years ago, the legend of the “Kick Six” was born. pic.twitter.com/7w96kF6KDz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2020

Coincidentially, Gus Johnson was also on the call for Agnew’s kick six today, and he made sure to make it every bit as exciting as he did the Auburn one. NFL Twitter couldn’t help but react to the incredible call:

Gus Johnson is just as good as Jamal Agnew here. https://t.co/uSJOxKCgKM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

Gus Johnson and Kick Sixes. IT JUST GOES TOGETHER — Bad Pun Guy (@romocop999) September 26, 2021

Jamal Agnew is the best return man in football and Gus Johnson is the best play by play man in football — lami star emoji (@lamibackup) September 26, 2021

The Jaguars are currently down 24-19 against Arizona at the end of the third quarter.

