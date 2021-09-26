“Arch Manning is going to West Virginia”: Peyton Manning reveals his nephew is betraying him and Eli Manning with college commitment news

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s nephew, Arch Manning, is set to be the next great Mannning in the football world, but not the way his uncles would have wanted it.

Son of Cooper Manning, Arch has quickly gained a reputation of being one of the best, if not the best, high school quarterback prospect. He’s been highly sought after by a number of colleges, but it looks like he’lll be disappointing many fans, including Peyton and Eli Manning with his decision.

The high schooler has been lighting up the country as of late, and he’s coming off a big performance in which he was bowling over defenders (literally) as he accounted for four total touchdowns with 234 passing yards and 58 rushing yards as Isidore Newman blew out Metairie Country Day, 49-21

Arch Manning hit the truck stick then took them for a ride 😳 pic.twitter.com/e9o2hd1Mn4 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 25, 2021

Peyton Manning reveals where Arch Manning is going to college with Eli Manning on the Pat McAfee Show

The Manning brothers have a long history of success in the NFL, but as with every other player, their journeys started in college, the first place they truly made a name for themselves.

Peyton Manning was lighting it up at the University of Tennessee while Eli was destroying defenses at Ole Miss. There were some hopes from both brothers that their nephew would choose to play for their former colleges. Ole Miss, especially, seemed like a likely destination given Arch Manning was scheduled to meet them and that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was following him on Instagram.

I don’t throw around the term genius often, but check out the one person @Lane_Kiffin follows on Instagram pic.twitter.com/rbASk2p2Hx — Kyle Cole (@ColeMissSports) September 21, 2021

However, Arch Manning broke his uncles’ hearts (potentially betraying them) in the process as Peyton Manning revealed on the Pat McAfee show, quite painfully, that Arch committed to West Vriginia.

The news must suck for the former NFL players, but it’ll be incredible to see how Arch plays in college, following the footsteps of his very successful and talented uncles.

