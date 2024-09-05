Haason Reddick Drove Down To New Jersey But Not For New York Jets

The uncertainty surrounding Haason Reddick’s future with the New York Jets continues to hang over this team like a dark cloud.

Advertisement

Back in April, when Reddick was traded to the New York Jets from the Philadelphia Eagles, they didn’t foresee a negotiation fiasco. But then in August, Reddick requested a trade away from the franchise as part of a contract holdout. The Jets weren’t about to budge, with the expectation being that he will continue to be fined if he doesn’t report for training.

It was reported in recent days that he was actually in New Jersey, but as per Josina Anderson, head coach Robert Saleh has confirmed that he hasn’t reported to the facility yet. Turns out, he was in town for a charity drive but it was in no way related to the team. However, it must also be noted that Saleh hasn’t ruled him out to appear on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the coaching team and management seem to be at ease with things, there are certainly concerns within the fanbase. The Jets were depending on him as part of their defensive line-up and with Aaron Rodgers needing all the protection he can get, the big hope is that a deal gets over the finish line.

Reddick had a decent year in 2023 but if he can get back to 2022 levels of efficiency, in which he led the league with five forced fumbles, any team would be lucky to have him.

On the flip side, New York is making some other moves, with one featuring a cornerback. An argument can be made that this move acts as some kind of insurance for Reddick that the Jets are amicable, in the right situation.

New York Jets Extend DB Michael Carter

According to the New York Post, the New York Jets signed an extension worth $30.75 million, with just over $19 million guaranteed. The deal makes Michael Carter II the highest-paid slot corner in the league and reiterates something fans have known to be true for a while: the Jets mean business.

The aim of the game is to tie up loose ends and that’s exactly what they’re doing. It looks like the team is willing to pay the necessary money to resolve difficult situations but only when they’ve seen some production. So, the Jets’ extension of Carter leaves some wondering why Reddick is being so stubborn. On the one hand, he may not believe that this team is capable of making a run deep into the postseason. On the other, he may just not be happy with the deal he’s been presented.

As for Carter, this is validation for a player who has been making real strides forward in his career. The 25-year-old was set to hit free agency this season but has become an integral part of the defensive structure of this team. He may not be a household name, but perhaps a few hidden gems are exactly what New York needs.