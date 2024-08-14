With Rusher Value at $25 Million, Haason Reddick Drama Blamed on Jets GM Joe Douglas

Just months after the New York Jets acquired Haason Reddick, the star edge rusher soon shocked the world by requesting a trade. As per reports, the deal-breaker between the two parties has been their inability to agree on a salary contract. While netizens are divided on who is to be blamed, NFL GMs and agents believe it’s Jets GM Joe Douglas’ fault.

In an episode of “NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal”, the popular analyst revealed that based on his conversation with NFL GMs and agents, the Haason Reddick situation is a result of Joe Douglas & Co’s incompetence.

With a whopping 58 sacks in his NFL career so far, the GMs and agents told Gregg that Reddick asking for around $25 to $28 million should have been anticipated.

Gregg further noted that during the trade process, the Jets should have anticipated this situation. Consequently, league insiders are fully pointing fingers at Joe Douglas & Co. for being in this position.

“[With] 50 and a half sacks, like he’s looking at 25 to 28 million, you are under the impression that’s already going to happen. So a lot of the GMs that I’ve talked to and agents, I won’t even say what some of them have said to me, but they’re absolutely pointing the finger at the Jets.”

Gregg’s sources make complete sense. After all, Reddick isn’t a rookie or a player in the final year of his contract, so it’s surprising the Jets didn’t foresee this. Reddick had even demanded a lucrative contract with the Eagles before getting traded. Regardless, the gap between the parties is currently too wide.

That said, while one might think Reddick’s actions could have come across as brash to his Jets teammates, surprisingly, they seem quite relaxed about it. Even a locker-room stalwart like Aaron Rodgers has no issue with Reddick’s decision.

Aaron Rodgers on Reddick’s situation

On most days, Aaron Rodgers is controversy’s favorite child. However, regarding the Haason Reddick situation, the QB was notably diplomatic. When asked about his stance on his teammate’s actions, A-Rod affirmed that he isn’t judging the edge rusher for seeking a move, as it might be the best decision for him. He said:

“Obviously we’d love for him to be here, but we don’t judge him for trying to do what’s best for him.”

But what does the four-time MVP think Reddick’s best decision should be? The answer is simple — Rodgers wants Reddick to stay in New York, as he’s anticipating an exciting season ahead. “I think what’s best for him is to be a Jet because this is going to be a fun ride,” he added.

Notably, if a transfer were to occur this late in the preseason, it would significantly derail the Jets’ plans. And it’s not like the team has been doing well in the past decade.

Currently holding the longest-standing active playoff drought, the club hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the moon landing. So, many things need to go right for the team to make it far, perhaps win it all, and Reddick undoubtedly plays a crucial role.