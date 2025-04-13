“Happens Every Day in the NFL”: Paul Finebaum Agrees With Tennessee Letting Nico Iamaleava Go Over $4M NIL Issue

The introduction of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights and the transfer portal has dramatically reshaped college football. It shifted the power and money dynamic in favor of student-athletes—who for years weren’t earning a dime while the NCAA and college programs cashed in. So when Nico Iamaleava used his leverage as a starting quarterback to push for more NIL money—by skipping practices and threatening to enter the transfer portal—it felt more like an NFL holdout than a college football dispute.

However, Iamaleava seemed to overlook one key reality: his power and leverage have limits. Just like in the NFL, the real control lies with those who sign the checks. He pushed the situation to a breaking point, making a response from Tennessee inevitable. The Volunteers didn’t entertain the standoff. They chose to cut ties with him rather than give in to his demand for a raise in NIL compensation from $2.4 million to $4 million.

The news sent shockwaves through the college football world, sparking strong reactions and opinions from all directions. Many, including Paul Finebaum, believe Tennessee made the right call. According to Finebaum, Nico Iamaleava’s representatives had been holding the program hostage—continuously pushing the envelope even after the school helped him retain his eligibility when the NCAA attempted to rule him ineligible.

“It is the right call because they have already been held hostage to a degree by Nico and his people. They went to bat for him about a year ago. They fought the NCAA who wanted to rule him ineligible because of recruiting. But the bigger story here is beyond Nico. This is an inflection point in the history of college football. This is the first time in the NIL era that we have a literal holdout. Happens everyday in the NFL”

However, their decision to part ways with a player over NIL demands could have far-reaching implications for the future of college football. Lamaleava’s move marked the first time a student-athlete attempted a holdout for more money—something typically seen in the NFL.

Holdouts are common in the NFL because it’s a professional league driven by money. Star players have greater leverage and the support of the NFLPA to back their demands. They also have every reason to maximize their earnings, especially in a league where injuries are frequent and contracts often lack the guaranteed money seen in the NBA.

Iamaleava was still set to make $2.4 million—more than what 143 NFL running backs earned on average last season, and even more than Brock Purdy’s annual salary. Now, he’s without a team, but with the transfer portal opening next month, there’s still a window of opportunity.

After the way things unfolded, many believe this will limit his options. According to Paul Finebaum, he won’t be able to transfer within the SEC, which means he’ll likely look to head back west, possibly targeting a school in California, his home state. Potential landing spots could include UCLA, USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, and even UNC.

However, while he was once a coveted five-star recruit, any program interested will likely approach the situation with caution, given the recent drama.

It’s hard to say whether Iamaleava made the right decision. On one hand, he was already earning more money than most people will see in their lifetime, all while receiving a college education. At the same time, college programs have been raking in massive profits from student-athletes for years, so it’s only fair they finally get a share of the pie.

Still, these athletes aren’t professionals—at least not yet. They’re students first, meant to focus on learning and developing their skills, both on and off the field.

Nico Iamaleava’s decision might have been driven by a belief that his NFL future was uncertain. So, from his perspective, it may have made sense to maximize his value while he still had the spotlight. On the flip side, Tennessee was well within its rights to cut ties. No player, no matter how talented, is bigger than the program. Their decision will send a message to every player who is willing to pull a stunt like this.

Nico didn’t light up college football in his first year as a starter, throwing for 2616 yards, 19 TDs, and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 358 yards while adding three scores on the ground. These aren’t great stats by any stretch, but the Vols did make the playoffs. He still has two years left in his college career, and there is certainly room for improvement. But has he impeded his development? Will he find it hard to attract a great program after this?