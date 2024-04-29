“That’s Chicago”: No.1 Pick Caleb Williams Speaks Out on Surpassing Caitlin Clark’s Fanatics Record

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams holds up his jersey after being selected by the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After months of hype and excitement, Caleb Williams is now officially a Chicago Bears player. Drafted as the first overall pick, Williams’ signing was the most anticipated and the proof of the excitement was seen in his record-breaking jersey sales. Chicago faithful ensured that their love for their star boy was heard loud and clear as Caleb Williams became the highest jersey-selling athlete across sports on draft day. The previous record holder was WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Caleb was ecstatic with his achievement. Hence when quipped about the reception he has received in Chicago so far, the former USC star attributed the record-breaking jersey sales as a testament to the love people have for him. The QB is super grateful for the love showered by Chicago natives and is excited for the coming season.

“I would say the easiest thing is because we have stats on it, is this past you know Fanatics I guess it was; it came out that I passed up Caitlin Clark’s record which is I end up you know reposting and saying ‘Well I guess That’s Chicago for you.’ So that’s probably my answer to that. All the love and support is strong. I’ve heard about it and so to get it you know, to get some of that love and support that early is really awesome. Really excited.”

But with great hype comes great responsibility. The fans and the Bears have done their job. Now it’s all up to Caleb on how he deals with the pressure to perform. However, based on his debut press conference statement, he seems to be nonchalant about it.

Caleb Williams On The Hype & Scrutiny Around Him

Apart from his stellar on-field contributions, a major reason for Caleb’s popularity has been his expressive nature. The USC alum has never shied away from expressing himself, be it through his nails or clothes. But things are different now because he is in the big league. He is the number 1 draft pick and with him getting a “generational talent” tag, expectations from Caleb are off the roof. Every move of his will be observed under the microscope and every mistake will be scrutinised.

Hence when quipped about this, Caleb seemed to be not worried about it. He replied to the journalist that his sole focus is to do his job and not worry about the noise. Scrutiny is bound to happen no matter what, hence focusing on playing well and winning games is the priority, revealed Caleb.

“I would say just do my job. Don’t focus on all of that. I’m always going to have scrutiny. I mean I do things like paint my nails, and I’m always going to have scrutiny over that. I wear funky clothes and things like that, so you know, just do my job on the football field, win games you know. I think you win a bunch of games here and you’ll make a lot of people, I mean the majority happy.”

Throughout the press conference, there was an air of inevitability in Caleb’s words. It seemed like he was confident and clear in his mind on what to prioritize. The QB’s impressive debut press conference has instilled hopes in Chicago faithful who are clamoring for a return to greatness after mediocrity in the last few years. Caleb as of now looks like the man for the job!