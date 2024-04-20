“Josh Allen is Not Patrick Mahomes”: NFL Analyst Disputes Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Prediction

Last week, Tom Brady made headlines when he appeared on popular hair stylist Tom Vic’s podcast ‘DeepCut’. While Brady’s revelation that he desires to return to the field made all the news, another talking point has been Brady’s QB pick to win their debut Super Bowl. As per TB12, Josh Allen is one of his favorites to win the next Super Bowl. This has raised eyebrows across the NFL world with many pundits and analysts disagreeing.

Jordan Schultz, one of the analysts on Speak Live was asked about what he thought of Josh Allen’s prospects of winning the Super Bowl this year. Schultz ranked Allen’s chances negatively and attributed the exit of WR Stefon Diggs to his assessment. The analyst noted that Allen’s numbers with and without Diggs have a stark difference. To put this into context, Diggs has been topping 100 catches and 1000 yards in his four seasons at the Bills. Without Diggs, Allen is a pale shadow of himself.

Schultz argued that Josh Allen is unlikely to win the Super Bowl with a Bills roster depleted of Diggs. Additionally, the analyst also reminded everyone that the only player who went on to win the Super Bowl despite losing and not replacing the WR was Patrick Mahomes. He labelled Mahomes’ two Super Bowls after Tyreek Hill’s exit as a “unicorn situation”. But can Josh Allen replicate Mahomes’ exploits? The analyst replied a flat no as Allen is not Mahomes.

“Now I think Josh Allen’s a phenomenal player. But anytime you lose that type of player, (Stefon Diggs) you’re going to have issues. Now Patrick Mahomes, that was a unicorn situation with Tyreek Hill. They win two Super Bowls without him, that was freakish and Josh Allen’s not Patrick Mahomes with respect to him. He’s phenomenal, but not Patrick Mahomes.

Fellow analyst on the panel James Jones also echoed similar sentiments and went on to name a very surprising contender ahead of Josh Allen to win the Super Bowl.

Analyst James Jones Disputes Tom Brady With a Surprise Pick

Apart from the exit of Stefon Diggs, Jones argued that Bills linebacker Matt Milano is just coming fresh off an ACL injury. Moreover, their defence looks light with the release of Cornerbacks Tre’Davious White, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson and safety Jordan Poyer. Due to these constant setbacks, James opined that the Bills have objectively gotten worse and thus won’t win the Super Bowl.

“I think Josh may be one of his (Tom Brady) favourites and he wants to see him win. But with what they have done in Buffalo, cuz we talking Stefon digs, they have lost almost everybody on the defensive side of the ball and you got your linebacker coming back off of an ACL leg injury. Who knows what Milano is going to look like? They just had so many setbacks.”

But if not Allen, then who? James surprisingly named Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love as his top pick. He opined that guys like Love, Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff have a far better roster beside them to hunt the KC Chiefs down. Hence he predicted that these three players will win the Super Bowl before Josh Allen even though the Bills QB is a talented player in his own right.

While Brady may have made his prediction from an individual standpoint without paying heed to the roster, the analysts are also right in their assessment. But as Schultz mentioned, it’s certainly not impossible. Patrick Mahomes’s dynasty at the end of the day has been built with a constant WR threat.