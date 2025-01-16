“Has to be Contained, Contained, Contained”: Richard Sherman Thinks Jayden Daniels is a Massive Threat for Bruised Detroit Lions

Jayden Daniels is going to be a problem for the battered and bruised Detroit Lions’ defense. And Richard Sherman, among many others, knows that.

On his podcast, Sherman detailed just how tough it is going to be for the Lions to contain the rookie quarterback—who hasn’t been playing like a rookie at all:

“It’s gonna be a challenge. Because it has to be contained, contained, contained. And some of the things he does, you can’t simulate. They’re gonna have to put a receiver of DB at quarterback just to give you an idea of the kind of speed you’re going to be dealing with.”

Sherman knows, as does most everyone else, that Detroit doesn’t have the defense, in its current iteration, that can handle Daniels.

Thirteen of Detroit’s d-linemen are currently either on the Injured Reserve or Non-Football Illness list. The team ranked 20th in yards allowed per game and surrendered the third most passing yards during the regular season. The Lions frequently take to man-to-man coverage and blitzing as defensive techniques. Can that contain Daniels? Most likely not.

In matchups against man coverage, Jayden Daniels has completed 75 out of 134 passes for a total of 987 yards, achieving nine touchdowns and one interception, resulting in a passer rating of 98.7. When facing five or more rushers, Daniels has completed 39 of 67 passes for 565 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions, leading to a passer rating of 110.6.

If they stick to their current approach, it’s difficult to see how they will contain the rookie firestorm that is Daniels. As Sherman suggests, they will have to look to employ innovative plays and techniques to contain him.

But the Lions’ defense, despite its bruised and depleted state, is not something to be taken lightly. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has done a brilliant job of working with what he’s got. The Lions have allowed the seventh fewest points per game this season and have successfully held their opponents to 14 points or fewer in seven different games.

They have recorded 16 interceptions, which ties them to the fourth-highest total in the league, and they have permitted the fewest third-down conversions, giving up 12 fewer attempts than any other team. Yes, they’re probably going to have their hands full with Daniels but they are not to be written off. Either way, it’s going to be a fight worth watching.