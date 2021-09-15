“Haven’t felt like this since Peyton Manning.”: Teddy Bridgewater has big shoes to fill after Von Miller makes ambitious comparison to Broncos legend

Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos had a solid NFL opener, as they beat the Giants 27-13. And Von Miller had some high praise for his QB in the 4th quarter.

The Denver Broncos had the most obvious QB Battle heading into training camp with both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock fighting for the job. And with Teddy Bridgewater coming out on top, all eyes were on the QB heading into Week 1.

And Bridgewater did the best with his opportunity.

Teddy Bridgewater’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos was nearly flawless. He finished with a 115.7 QB rating completing 77.8 % of his passes and throwing for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns. He constantly kept plays alive and made some incredibly throws in the second half.

And with this being the first week 1 opener the Denver Broncos have won in 3 years, Von Miller had some words of encouragement for the new QB in the mile high city.

Von Miller said Teddy Bridgewater is the best Broncos QB since Peyton Manning

Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Broncos pass rusher Von Miller went over to Bridgewater on the sideline to share some words of encouragement.

“I haven’t felt that in a while – since 18 was here man,” Miller told Bridgewater. “Keep with that s***. Those little pep talks go a long way, you what I’m saying? We need that s***. We haven’t had that in a minute.”

Von Miller knows the importance of a dependable quarterback when it comes to the Denver Broncos’ success. The All-Pro linebacker played with Peyton Manning during the years when the Broncos were among the best teams in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 2015. He also knows that ever since Manning retired, the Broncos have struggled to find a consistent leader at the quarterback spot and haven’t returned to the playoffs since.

It should be interesting to see Bridgewater and the Broncos in 2021

