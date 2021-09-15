“Ciara Wilson has a ring that I wanted. I didn’t get it”: Peyton Manning was jealous of Russell Wilson’s wife’s MET gala outfit on ‘The Manning Cast’

Ciara was rocking a Russell Wilson jersey-themed dress at the New York MET gala which featured his Super Bowl XLVIII ring, the one he won against Peyton Manning.

Russell Wilson and Ciara are one of the strongest power couples in all of sports entertainment. The Seahawks QB and the singer got married in 2016, and are still going strong 5 years later. In the 2021 MET Gala, Ciara wore a dress inspired by Wilson’s Seahawks no. 3 jersey. She also wore his Super Bowl XLVIII ring.

Ciara’s repping Russell Wilson at the Met Gala tonight 🏈 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/6X8Nnwg6oT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2021

The Seahawks faced the Denver Broncos in that Super Bowl, led by QB Peyton Manning. The game was a 43-8 blowout win for the Seahawks. It stands as the largest margin win for an underdog in SB history and the third-largest margin win, period.

Peyton joked about how Ciara was wearing the ring he wanted but never got.

Peyton and Eli Manning are going to be one of the funniest commentary teams to watch this season. Their MNF broadcast has instantly become must-see TV. They had guests like Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce, Charles Barkley, and obviously, Russell Wilson. The comedy was off the charts and the two proved that they are some of the best personalities around the league.

During the broadcast, the Manning brothers and Russell Wilson got into a discussion about Ciara’s MET Gala dress, which included Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl XLVIII ring, the one he won against Peyton. The loss obviously still haunts him to this day. Peyton expressed his feelings in a rather comedic way.

Peyton Manning telling Russell Wilson that Ciara has his Super Bowl ring on is pure gold. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kMj82MO8PS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 14, 2021

Russell Wilson also made the same joke Peyton made, but with respect to Tom Brady

When Peyton Manning made the joke about Ciara wearing the ring he wanted, Russell Wilson responded with the fact that Tom Brady actually has a ring that he wanted, too. He was obviously referring to Super Bowl XLIX, back in 2015. When Brady’s Patriots beat Wilson’s Seahawks 28-24 in what was one of the craziest endings to a game in the history of the sport.

The Seahawks were set to make a comeback in that game, but Wilson’s pass got intercepted at the goal line by CB Malcolm Butler close to the end of regulation, pretty much ending the game and shattering the dreams of Seahawks players and fans. I’m sure Wilson would want the opportunity to throw that one pass again, more than anything else.

Regardless of who won how many rings, both Wilson and Manning are sure-shot hall-of-famers. They have nothing to regret in their careers. Peyton seems to already have a pretty successful post-retirement career, and I’m sure Wilson will have one too.

