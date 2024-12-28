“Having a Highly Emotional Coach is Not Great”: Colin Cowherd Flirts With the Idea of Bill Belichick Calling Off His UNC Stint to Coach the Eagles

Over the past few years, Nick Sirianni has had his fair share of criticism—some for his playcalling and the rest for his attitude on the sidelines. Many have accused him of acting like a petulant child, carrying his emotions on his sleeves. According to Colin Cowherd, re-signing him could come back to bite the Eagles but he believes Bill Belichick could be the solution to this problem.

Cowherd believes the Eagles hired Sirianni when he wasn’t ready for the HC job especially to work in an emotionally charged city like Philadelphia. He has been able to win a lot of games for them, but that could be down to their GM Roseman, and his impeccable drafting.

According to Colin, there have been a lot of embarrassing incidents, all involving Nick, and soon being the management of the proud organization, they will step in once they realize that having an emotional coach is not good for business.

“At some point, this is a proud organization, and remember, Philadelphia is a highly emotional city to begin with. So you know having a highly emotional coach is not great.”

Cowherd noted that Philly fans often downplay Sirianni’s behavior and try to find humor in that kind of behavior. But he asserted that no serious franchise wants their QB or coach to be funny or behave like a clown.

He believes the Eagles’ early exit from the playoffs this season could spell the end of their Head Coach. Howie Roseman and ownership will be looking for a change and hiring a seasoned old-school coach like Bill Belichick could be on their cards.

Colin Cowherd stressed that even though Bill has just signed with Taarheels for three years, he could potentially exit from the contract even before he takes charge of his first game. The 8-time Super Bowl-winning HC knew that there were jobs in the NFL that could be too enticing for him to give up.

The Eagles HC job is one of them while the other is Buffalo job. Moving on from Sirianni won’t come as a shock as the Philly organization has a history of moving on from successful and beloved coaches like Andy Reid, Doug Pederson, etc.

“This is my hot take. If Philadelphia loses in the first or second round, Bill Belichick can get out of his contract in July.” — @ColinCowherd isn’t ruling out Nick Sirianni getting replaced pic.twitter.com/vc7iY98Jn1 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 27, 2024

Nick Sirianni’s decision to give up play-calling duties this season might have saved his job, but it also made him more expendable. A head coach’s primary role is to manage and coordinate the coaching staff while effectively leading players.

If a coach struggles with those responsibilities and instead exhibits immature behavior, it reflects poorly on the organization. Despite the positive results on the field, Sirianni’s inability to lead professionally could make this his final season in Philadelphia.