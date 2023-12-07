Hayden Hurst Injury: What is Post Traumatic Amnesia?

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) hurdles Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (4) after a catch in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst is in his sixth season in the NFL and his first with the Panthers this year. Hurst signed a 3-year, $21.75 million contract with the Panthers in March this year after playing a season with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he got injured in Week 10 and hasn’t been back on the field since.

The Panthers TE took a brutal hit during the game against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9. He was placed in a concussion protocol after the game and missed his last three games. However, he practiced on Wednesday with his team as a limited participant, but remains questionable for the upcoming Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Hayden’s dad, Jerry Hurst shared an update on his son’s injury in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said Hayden has Post Traumatic Amnesia and is slowly getting better. There’s no clear return date yet, so he asked fans to pray for Hayden’s quick recovery. Jerry wrote,

“Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist as a result of the hit he took in Chicago November 9. Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated!”

Following the serious injury update about Panthers TE, the NFL community united in support. Fans across the league offered prayers for his well-being and sent heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery.

Last season, Hurst played for the Bengals where he started 13 games and caught 52 receptions on 68 targets for 414 yards and touched the end zone twice. While playing for the Carolina Panthers this season, he has started in eight of nine games and has caught 18 catches for 184 yards and scored one touchdown. While he has been a major part of the unit thus far, the timeline of his comeback is uncertain.

What is Post Traumatic Amnesia?

Hayden Hurst is dealing with Post Traumatic Amnesia (PTA), a condition where someone doesn’t have a continuous memory of daily events. It affects recent memories, making it hard to recall what happened just hours or minutes ago. PTA can happen without previous unconsciousness. However, in Hurst’s situation, a head hit during an NFL game caused this serious condition to develop.

The main sign of PTA is losing memory of what’s happening currently. However, per Headway.org, people might recognize loved ones but struggle to understand why they are in a hospital or when they had an injury. PTA brings other symptoms like confusion, agitation, or unusual behaviors such as aggression, swearing, or wandering. Sometimes, those affected may become very quiet and might show a range of different behaviors.

As Hayden is currently suffering from PTA, his mates and fans are praying in unison for the betterment of the star athlete.