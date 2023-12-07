Hayden Hurst’s Girlfriend: Who is Brooke Sharp?

Carolina Panthers TE Hayden Hurst started his professional football career with the Baltimore Ravens. Having played college football at South Carolina, he entered the 2018 NFL draft and got chosen in the first round. Hurst has experienced numerous highs and lows, yet his partner, Brooke Sharp, has consistently been his guiding light.

Hayden Hurst proposed to Brooke earlier this year, and they have been dating since 2020. The couple often share their special moments on social media, openly expressing their love to each other. Hayden always speaks highly of Brooke, saying she is his biggest support.

In his latest Instagram video, the Panthers TE opened up about the challenges he faced in his life. He stated that despite his success in the NFL; he was dealing with mental struggles that led him down a destructive path. Hurst revealed that he once attempted suicide by trying to cut his wrist. Amidst these challenges, his girlfriend stood by him and helped him in overcoming his darkest moments.

Brooke Sharp, the great granddaughter of legendary Vince Lombardi, is a sports person herself and knows what it takes to be a professional player. Since high school, Sharp has been a soccer star and earned the nickname “The Bull” for her aggressive play attacks on the field. Because her talent, she received a scholarship from the University of Florida where she scored 20 goals in 72 games.

She could have continued he career in sports, but after graduating with an advertising and business degree in 2017, she took up various roles. Currently, she stays in Jacksonville, Florida and is working as a Healthcare IT Recruiter at CAI, per her Linkedin profile.

Hayden Hurst’s Comeback in Uncertain After Post-Traumatic Amnesia Diagnosis

As far as personal relationships are concerned, everything is as smooth as ever for the Carolina Panthers TE, however, professionally, he finds himself at another critical juncture of his life. Recently, Hayden’s father, Jerry Hurst, tweeted a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that his son is going through a condition named Post-Traumatic Amnesia. He further revealed that his recovery is slow and whether he will return to play this season is uncertain.

The Panthers’ TE suffered a blow on his head while playing against the Chicago Bears in the Week 10. He was taken off the field and was under a concussion protocol since the last three games. He remains questionable for the upcoming Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Amidst all this, there is no doubt that Brooke will stand strong alongside Hayden which truly shows how deep and special their bond is.