“He Did So Many Things That He Never Got Credit For”: Bill Belichick Reflects on What Makes Randy Moss a Great Human Being

Randy Moss recently announced that he battled and won against cancer. You could say cancer got “Moss’d” this time around. The Hall of Fame wideout’s public struggle has prompted many kind words and remembrances from his peers and contemporaries. Joining the chorus recently was his former coach, Bill Belichick.

Belichick coached Moss during some of the best years of his career from 2007 to 2010. He knows the 47-year-old player-turned-analyst pretty well.

While discussing Moss’ health issues and wishing him well in his ongoing battle on his podcast, The Coach Show, Belichick also reflected on what kind of man Moss is. Though polarizing for his outspoken nature during his playing days, Belichick believes Moss doesn’t receive nearly enough “credit” for all the things he did off the gridiron.

“Randy Moss is a tremendous person and human being. He was a great player to coach, fun player to coach, and an extremely competitive and good football player. But he was so unselfish, he did so many things that he never got credit for, never wanted credit for.”

Belichick called Moss a “tremendous person and human being”, and he’s not the only one with that opinion. Any YouTube clip, Instagram post, or Tweet about Randy Moss is nearly always accompanied by a handful of heartwarming personal stories or anecdotes about the wideout’s stand-up character and generosity. Moss’ charitable efforts off the field have always focused on the youth.

“Helping kids, spending money to give kids experiences at his own expense. Putting them up in hotels, taking them to games. Doing so many charitable things and he was never about the credit. He just wanted to do it for the sake of doing it, because he was such a good person. Randy, our thoughts and prayers are with you,” Belichick further said.

Matt Patricia, who co-hosts the show alongside his former boss, Belichick, and Michael Lombardi, also spoke glowingly about Moss. The former Patriots position coach and defensive coordinator said one of the best things about Moss was simply being able to sit down and have a conversation with him about life.

Moss has founded countless charitable endeavors. This includes the “Randy Moss Celebrity Charity Invitational Bass Tournament” in 2005, which helped raise money for the Smile Network, a foundation that provides assistance to children with treatable mouth problems, such as cleft palate.

At every stop in his career, he made sure to give back. He had a close relationship with many patients at the children’s hospital in Minnesota when he played there, he handed out free backpacks in Boston when he was a Patriot, and he’s made sure to give back to the community that raised him in West Virginia, where he founded the “Links For Learning” foundation.

What’s most notable about Randy Moss and his charitable tendencies is that he does it because he wants to do it. He doesn’t do it for the recognition he will receive from others for having done it. He keeps much of his charitable work away from cameras. Moss focuses on the work and the issues rather than the optics and the marketing.

In an era where virtue-signaling is a plague on our society, it’s nice to see that there are still some who do good simply to do good—or to be paid in “smiles”, as Randy Moss says—rather than for money or clout or media attention.