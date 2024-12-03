“He Gonna Be Gone”: Shannon Sharpe Urges NY Jets to Bench Aaron Rodgers; Chad Johnson Reacts

After 9 losses and three wins, Aaron Rodgers’ Super Bowl dream is over. The Jets quarterback, who returned from an Achilles tear this year, has not performed to his potential, which is one of the biggest reasons for New York’s struggles this season.

Following their 21-26 loss against the Seahawks, there were speculations about the Jets potentially benching the 41-year-old veteran. However, interim HC Jeff Ulbrich dismissed the narrative, saying, “Not as of today” when asked about considering the thought of benching Aaron.

However, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe thinks that it is time to bench Rodgers. After all, the Jets have given him the option of Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson, but Rodgers has continued to struggle. Explaining his take on the Nightcap Podcast with Chad Johnson, Shannon detailed why the Jets should take the ‘drastic measure’.

“Who they gonna bench?” Chad asked, to which Shannon promptly responded, “Aaron Rodgers“. Chad further enquired – who would take Aaron’s place? Shannon said that it didn’t really matter because the team would continue to lose.

“Listen, you think about benching Aaron Rodgers in New York. He’ll flip every table,” Chad added. To this, Shannon responded by stating, “That’s okay. He gonna be gone the next year. We’ll straighten the backup.”

From their reactions, it is clear that Sharpe wants to bench A-Rod, while Ocho thinks the Jets will allow the veteran to finish the year and perhaps retire on a high. Ocho also pointed out a concern about how Rodgers will perceive the benching decision.

“Hey listen, they wouldn’t do that and he’s not gonna go out quietly. I don’t see Aaron Rodgers as the type of quarterback that’s gonna take being benched well.”

This made Shannon Sharpe react by posing a hypothetical question: “What you gonna do? Go to Pat McAfee’s show and spread some conspiracy theory?” Chad Johnson, with his tactical insight, replied that Rodgers will perhaps “act like a fool and make a hell while he is there.”

Despite making all the changes Aaron wanted, the Jets haven’t received anything in return. Moreover, there’s no denying that the former Packer doesn’t have a lot of years left in his pro career. He celebrated his 41st birthday just hours ago. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to conclude that the clock is indeed ticking for Rodgers and the Jets, in the near future, might think about doing what Shannon is advising them to.