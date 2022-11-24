“He Grabbed Me By The Throat”: Charvarius Ward Rips “Steroid Boy” DeAndre Hopkins Following Cardinals Victory

Nov 21, 2022; Mexico City, MEXICO; San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) break up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City, giving them their sixth win of the season. Hopkins performed admirably but the 49ers improved to 6-4 and took first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals dropped to 4-7.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker claimed following the game that he didn’t believe all players gave their all in the 38-10 defeat to the 49ers.

However, what ended up grabbing the most amount of attention after the game was 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward who teed off on Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ward slammed Hopkins, on Monday, going so far as to call the wideout a “steroid boy.”

Charvarius Ward lashes out at DeAndre Hopkins

Throughout the game, Ward and Hopkins were seen chirping at one another. After the 49ers’ 38-10 victory on Monday night, cornerback Charvarius Ward spoke with KNBR’s Tim Ryan.

“I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.” Charvarius Ward made his opinion on DeAndre Hopkins very clear 👀https://t.co/8tam1G0CLu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 22, 2022

During his appearance on KNBR, Ward said, “D Hop, he thinks he’s a tough guy. He falsely believes that he is still among the league’s top receivers. All game long, he tried to talk loudly and aggressively.”

“He does not frighten us. He believed we were terrified of him, he attempted to intimidate us, but we ignored him and carried on as usual. We went there, got a “dub,” and carried out our duty. We don’t care that he was just barking loudly throughout the game,” Ward said.

Ward went on to claim that Hopkins’ conduct during the game was very improper and he even grabbed him by the throat. “Steroid boy, that’s him.”

Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for using performance-enhancing drugs. He has denied intentionally taking an illegal substance.

Beyond the “steroid boy” remarks, the claims of foul play raise serious questions. Hopkins could face a suspension if the NFL finds evidence that he crossed the line.

Hopkins’ strong performance against the 49ers in Mexico City, combined with Ward’s fiery postgame comments, should make for an exciting match when the two teams meet again in Week 18 to close out the regular season.

