“He Had Four Polos On”: Pat McAfee Dishes on Cam Newton’s Bold Fashion and Hat Obsession During ESPN Debut

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton on the court during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cam Newton’s got some serious style. Ever since he made it to the big leagues, he’s not been shy about displaying his personal style with pride. Whatever you might think about his extravagant hats, hair, lavish suits, or wacky boots, you have to agree that he’s not boring.

Over the years, fans have had mixed reactions to Newton’s style choices. While some have always loved his bold and unique choices, many less acquainted with the world of personal style have been less than happy to see him rock his eccentric wardrobe.

Like the time he sported a printed silk Hermès headscarf, tied below the neck and pulled back to reveal his perfectly coiffed hair during a press conference before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. He was mocked online for his choices. It certainly didn’t help that he went on to lose that game.

Michael Vick called out the former QB, asserting that his fashion somehow held him back from being a good leader.

“I didn’t like it. You got everybody watching, Cam. Including your teammates. This is not a fashion show. This is football. Throw the suit on. The hats was cool — got away with that.”

The “hats was cool,” but somehow the scarf was a problem. With time, the sentiment seems to have shifted, though, with many now embracing his eccentricity. Pat McAfee recently showed his appreciation for Newton’s personal style and looked back to when the media personality made his ESPN debut with his signature brand of wacky fashion.

“Everyday he dresses like that. You watch his workout video, he’s dressed. Loves fashion. His first time on ESPN, they had a split screen of him and somebody. He had his hat and four polos on. I’m like ‘you are the greatest man.’ I’m so happy he never changed,” he said on his show.

A signature part of Newton’s style is his hats. From wide-brimmed fedoras to custom-designed hats, Cam Newton, the NFL’s all-time leader in quarterback rushing touchdowns, is rarely seen without distinctive headwear during media appearances. When asked by Angel Reese how hats became his thing, Newton once revealed:

“I always wore hats. A lot of times, people look at me and say, ‘Man, why is he doing too much?’ And I always tell them—nah, you’re just not doing enough. You got dressed to blend in, but I got dressed to stand out. And that’s okay. People don’t realize that,” he said.

While most people view fashion as limited to clothing, shoes, or jewelry, Newton uses his hats and outfits to express his individuality. This approach began after he noticed how often others in clubs and public spaces wore the same styles and accessories as he did. Since then, standing out has become essential for Newton, not just a preference.