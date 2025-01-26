“He Has the Best Quarterback in the Country”: Shedeur Sanders Sees Nothing Wrong With Deion Sanders Being ‘Involved’ in His QB Career

The East-West Shrine Bowl is set to feature one of the premiere QBs of the 2025 NFL Draft in Shedeur Sanders. Leaving no stone unturned in preparation, Shedeur has enlisted the help of his father, former two-time champion and eight-time pro bowler, Deion Sanders.

When asked to address the idea that some view his father’s involvement as a negative, Shedeur was puzzled, stating “I didn’t know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you was a bad thing… he’s supposed to do that.”

According to him, Sanders will have an easy time training him since “He has the best quarterback in the country” as his student.

Having played under his father’s tutelage for the majority of his college career, coach Prime playing an additional role in helping his son impress NFL scouts should be neither a surprise nor a problem for analysts. With Deion’s guidance, Shedeur produced an FBS all-time career completion percentage of 71.8%.

When asked about how his upbringing has helped him throughout this process, the first-round prospect noted that it has mainly allowed him to “…handle any pressure, any adversity” before proclaiming “I am built for this.”

The Colorado QB was clear in saying that he would not have been where he is today—likely to be the No. 1 overall draft pick— if it were not for his father and the quality of upbringing that he provided.

Shedeur reflects on becoming the No. 1 draft pick

When asked about what it would mean to him to become the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur asserted that while it would be an honor, he is prepared to take on whatever opportunity may come.

“I’m just a player. I’m just thankful for whatever situation and for whoever drafts me. I know that I’ll be able to change their program.”

Confidently, he added, “It’s not what I think, it’s what I know that I would be able to bring to their program.”

The 22-year-old Sanders totaled 7,364 passing yards while completing 651 of his 907 attempts since transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. His 37 passing touchdowns were the most in his conference this season and he is currently slated by ESPN’ Mel Kiper to be selected by the New York Giants with the third overall pick in this year’s draft.

To Kiper’s credit, Shedeur noted that representatives from New York have shown up “…several times” in the build-up to his performance at the inaugural all-star game.

When asked if he would be working at the combine or pro day, he was unwilling to give a clear commitment to either at this time, simply stating that he is “… not sure” but that he would continue working with his quarterback coach.