“He Heals the Brokenhearted”: Russell Wilson Pays Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gigi on Their 5th Death Anniversary

Samnur Reza
Published

Russell Wilson, Kobe Bryant, and Gigi

Russell Wilson (left), Kobe Bryant and Gigi (right); Credit – USA TODAY Sports and Instagram

On January 26, 2020, five years ago today, basketball legend and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life in a fatal helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The crash also claimed the lives of seven others on board. Today, the sports world remains in mourning, with people from all walks of life continuing to feel the profound impact of Kobe’s presence. Russell Wilson, too, penned a note on social media to honor the lives lost in that tragedy.

Sharing a wholesome photo of Kobe and his daughter Gigi smiling together, with Kobe holding her in his arms, Wilson posted their names alongside a heart and prayer hands emoji. The Steelers quarterback then added Psalm 147:3 from the Bible in the caption, which speaks about God’s ability to heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds.

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”

Russ and his wife, Ciara, are close friends of the Bryant family. Just last year, the star quarterback received a pair of fire-red Kobe 9 Elite Protro Christmas sneakers from Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, before the Steelers took on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15.

It turns out that these sneakers were the second pair Wilson received from Vanessa that month. After he and the Steelers defeated the Bengals in Week 13, he had also received the Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” Cleats. Fitting for a man who had stolen Christmas from Cincinnati fans.

A few months prior, on Father’s Day, Russell received another heartfelt gift to celebrate his role as a girl dad. For context, the QB has two daughters with Ciara — Sienna Princess Wilson and Amora Princess Wilson. Inside the box Russell received was a pair of Nike ‘Nice Kicks,’ a basketball, a ‘girl dad’ title, and a tribute to Kobe’s best memory.

Wilson wasn’t alone in this. Ahead of Father’s Day weekend, several Nike Kobe 4 Protro ‘Girl Dad’ sneakers were gifted to some lucky girl dads. The gift bag included beanies, hoodies, basketballs, and other goodies.

Many of those girl dads shared videos online unboxing the gift, all smiles on their faces, and adding heartfelt captions to express their gratitude for the special day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nice Kicks (@nicekicks)

While Kobe is no longer with us, Vanessa has continued the tradition of giving back, which is as heartfelt as it gets. And, Wilson’s heartfelt message on social media today also highlights the profound impact Kobe left on us and how he will continue to inspire us.

