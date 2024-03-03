“He Loves His Brothers”: Deion Sanders Addresses the Insecurities of His Eldest Son Who Couldn’t Make It Big in Football Like Shedeur and Shilo

Deion Sanders has positioned himself as a force to be reckoned with in the College Football landscape in the past few years. He brought so much with him from Jackson State to Colorado before the 2023 season commenced, which turned out to be a bust for the program — finishing the year with a 4-8 record. So, did this derail Prime? Certainly not — as he continues to rule the spotlight ahead of the offseason, trying to restructure the roster in a way so his son, Shedeur Sanders, has enough support to at least secure a bowl game. Shedeur has made quite the name for himself this season with a sub-par O-line, while his brother, Shilo, had a career year. But we often forget Shilo and Shedeur’s elder brother, who seems to be running the show from behind the scenes.

While two of Coach Prime’s sons chose to follow in their father’s footsteps, his eldest, Deion Sanders Jr. moved on from football in his junior year in college and later launched his own apparel line, Well Off, in 2016. He has since turned this name into a YouTube channel ‘Well Off Media‘ that specifically publishes videos related to the day-to-day activities in Boulder. This channel alone has amassed 440,000 subscribers, as of March 2024.

Both fans and experts have theorized that Junior’s social media prowess played a crucial role in elevating the program — as the added exposure might attract recruits to the campus. Basketball shooting coach Chris Matthew, also known as the Lethal Shooter, recently visited Boulder — initially engaging with the Buffaloes’ locker room, including Shedeur. Then he sat down with Prime — and he couldn’t help but express his gratitude for the head man’s impact on the community and commended their social media game.

The former NFL star was very appreciative of Chris’s praise and said while pointing at his eldest, “He’s a huge part of that,” followed by, “He’s [Deion Sanders Jr.] the one that ain’t in his uniform but in his uniform.” Deion further stated that Junior is the ‘engine’ behind their online presence and expressed pride in him.

Prime didn’t stop showering love on Junior, branding him as the ‘backbone’ and revealing that he is never ‘insecure‘ when his brothers make strides on the gridiron while he’s behind the camera. Instead, he uplifts them every chance he gets.

“I’m proud of him,” Prime said. “He’s the backbone, man, honestly. He’s not insecure, and he loves his brothers and always pushing them up — his sisters as well.”

Prime feels that Junior allows people to see the real side of the Sanders, which is vital for the family since there is no shortage of misconceptions around them.

Deion Sanders’ First Born is Killing it From the Sidelines

Both Shedeur and Shilo moved mountains for the Colorado Buffaloes. While the younger Sanders was able to become the passing yard leader in CU history, Shilo became the 9th DT to lead the team in tackles. The brotherly duo was also seen as top prospects for the upcoming draft, but Dad Prime stressed that the duo will declare for the Big League in 2025.

While Shedeur and Shilo make strides on the gridiron, Deion Sanders Jr. is helping the program grow. After arriving in Colorado, the hype around the newly structured team remained palpable throughout the entire season for a reason. Junior, with videos that are either very short or a few minutes long, expanded the fanbase multifold. These videos keep audiences engaged, as Prime builds the program from the ground up with new hope for the upcoming season.

It might have influenced top prospects too, since talents like five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, four-star WR Dre’lon Miller, Kamron Mikell, and Brandon Davis-Swain committed to the program. CU turned its 1 win from 2022 into four after Deion Sanders’ arrival, selling out almost every arena they performed in, and surely, they can keep this up, even becoming a playoff contender.