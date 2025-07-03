“He Made the Plane Wait”: Howard Eskin Makes Strong Allegation Against Russell Wilson From His Seahawks Days

After a one-off appearance with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson is set to start for his third team in the last three seasons, assuming he can actually win the job. The former Super Bowl champion has had a tumultuous string of performances dating back to his final days with the Seattle Seahawks.

While some are optimistic that his veteran presence will help to unify the New York Giants’ locker room, which happens to be one of the youngest in the NFL today, others, such as the Emmy award winning sportscaster, Howard Eskin, believe that Wilson’s lesser-known, diva-like tendencies of Wilson could wreak havoc for the franchise.

During a recent appearance on the New York Giants Straight Talk podcast, the decorated reporter referenced the time in which Wilson held up his team’s flight home to suggest that the Giants’ may be in for a bit of a headache in 2025.

“The last time that Seattle played in Philadelphia… He makes the players wait forever because he’s the last one to always come out of the locker room… He did not like the food, I guess he checks it, that they had on the plane. So, he made the plane wait until they sent out for other food to bring back on the plane.”

Nevertheless, during his most recent trip to the Giants’ press podium, Wilson suggested that both he and the G-Men are on a “constant-growth trajectory” and that his comradery with the team has been nothing short of “amazing” so far. While that’s certainly encouraging to hear at this point in the offseason, Wilson’s words will mean very little once New York is on the field of play.

The Giants reportedly have ‘win now’ expectations, yet oddsmakers are listing their win total prop for the 2025 regular season at just 5.5 total wins, hinting at a clear disconnect between the team’s desires and where they stand in the official power rankings. At this rate, mid-season frustrations appear to be inevitable, and it just might be Wilson who is left to suffer as a result.

At 36 years of age, the 10-time Pro Bowler will be the presumed starter heading into the offseason. However, should the Giants begin to fall short of the front office’s expectations, a quarterback change will likely be the first option.

Jameis Winston boasts plenty of experience and still possesses a competent amount of power in his right arm, and Jaxson Dart has the favorable aspect of youth going in his favor. Should Wilson continue the downward trajectory that has followed him since he first signed with the Broncos, then those traits will become increasingly appealing to a coaching staff that will likely be hoping to save their own jobs.

For all intents and purposes, the 2025 season figures to be Wilson’s last chance at being a starting quarterback in the NFL. He’ll have the budding talent of Malik Nabers to work with, but there won’t be much else.

Simply put, “Mr. Dangeruss” is dangerously close to playing himself out of the league. For both the sake of the Giants and Wilson himself, here’s to hoping that the 13-year veteran is able to wind back the clock one last time.