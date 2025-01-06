“That Goes for Patrick Mahomes”: Cam Newton Urges NFL Teams to Think Beyond Franchise Quarterbacks

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and broadcaster Kaylee Hartung stand on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Success in the NFL requires contributions from all 53 players on the roster, but the quarterback remains the most critical position on the field. In today’s league, QBs are often the deciding factor between mediocrity and greatness. This is why franchises go to great lengths to secure their “franchise QB,” sometimes even tanking entire seasons to draft one.

Once they have their quarterback, teams are often willing to spare no expense to keep him. However, Cam Newton has urged teams to rethink this approach.

On the latest episode of the ‘4th&1 podcast,’ Cam talked about opening up the competition and doing away with the idea of a franchise QB. Following the success of Sam Darnold in Minnesota, Newton proposed that teams open up the position every year and let the best one take the job.

“I think we should move on from it being franchise QB and let’s really compete for the starter spot every year. That goes for Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, etc. Watch how great that m*therf*cker becomes. To hell with franchise QB, earn that shit.”

Newton thinks the Vikings should now franchise tag Sam Darnold and then make him and JJ McCarthy compete for the job next season.

Newton believes quarterback decisions shouldn’t rely solely on preseason form. Instead, if a team starts losing midseason, they shouldn’t hesitate to bench their main guy and give someone else a chance.

The former MVP emphasized that current form and performance are all that should matter, insisting that teams keep the competition in the QB room alive. Newton urged franchises and coaches to make tough decisions, even when it involves a franchise QB.

“We competing. That’s what Cam would do if Cam was a coach. We competing!”

Cam might have a point. Franchising a quarterback and handing out a massive contract based on past performance or potential is a significant gamble. Teams often end up paying the price when that gamble doesn’t pan out. But the coaches still feel compelled to start the player with the biggest paycheck.

The Giants, for instance, faced setbacks after franchise-tagging Daniel Jones, and the same could be said for the Browns. Even the Jaguars are struggling under similar circumstances. History is full of examples where quarterbacks fell short of expectations after getting paid, not to mention the numerous first-round busts. Outside of a select few, many QBs haven’t proven themselves truly worthy of franchise tags.

Newton’s point about fostering competition is valid. It prevents starting quarterbacks from becoming complacent. But the real question Cam might need to ask himself is this: Would he have held the same view when the Panthers franchise-tagged him despite years of inconsistency?

The quarterback position remains the most critical and game-changing role in football, and teams often build their entire roster around that player. However, if a franchise already has a strong system in place and a coach capable of maximizing talent—as Kevin O’Connell has done with Sam Darnold—does every team really need a so-called franchise QB?