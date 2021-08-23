“I Thought They Were Messing With Me, NVP Sounds Like MVP”: Mitchell Trubisky Cracks Jokes About His ‘Presitigious Award’, Says He Had No Idea It Was Coming Following Loss To Saints In NFC Wild Card Game

Mitchell Trubisky is the one and only winner of the NVP award, and he has no shame talking about how the award came to him.

Trubisky was taken second overall in the 2017 NFL draft after the Chicago Bears moved on from the Jay Cutler era. Expectations were high for the UNC alum as he was not only the second overall pick, but the Bears also traded up to get him.

After a failed experiment with Mike Glennon at quarterback, the Bears gave the reigns over to Trubisky, and while he didn’t do anything crazy in his rookie year, there was still hope.

Trubisky’s second year was definitely great, he made the Pro Bowl as the Bears made the playoffs with a stellar 12-4 record. However, Trubisky’s play didn’t inspire anyone. He only regressed in his two years since, and finally, the Bears decided to move on from him this offseason. He’s now the backup for the Bils.

Trubisky’s career with Chicago ended unceremoniously, but he didn’t go out without winning one very unique and special award.

Mitchell Trubisky Opens Up About His NVP Award

Last year, the NFL broadcasted some of its games on Nickelodeon leading to some interesting graphics during game time. One of those games was the NFC Wild Card game between the Saints and Bears.

The Saints would dominate the game 21-9 eliminating Chicago in the process. Trubisky didn’t have a great game, going only 19/29 for 199 yards and one, garbage-time, touchdown.

However, he still walked away with the award of the game, the one that people still talk about to this day when speaking about Trubisky: the NVP.

Mitchell Trubisky became the first player to win NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) after the Bears-Saints playoff game that was televised on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/hmA0LCPKQu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2021

It was definitely a weird moment for the former Bears quarterback, and he recently opened up about the emotions he went through after losing that game while also processing what an NVP award meant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports)

While Ttrubisky couldn’t find success with Chicago, the hope is that he can develop into a somewhat decent player and get a fresh start backing up Josh Allen on the Bills. Trubisky just had his ‘revenge gane’ against the Chicago Bears, performing exceptionally well against the first-team defense.

👏 20/28

👏 221 pass yards

👏 1 pass TD Major props to @Mtrubisky10 for his performance in #NFLPreseason Week 2. pic.twitter.com/A3a5SBc7FF — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2021

