“He Never Blinked”: Despite Having to Fill In Tom Brady’s Shoes, Baker Mayfield Took On Tampa Role With Confidence, Says GM Jason Licht

Baker Mayfield’s new contract was coming as soon as the season ended. Everyone knew that he was taking on one of the most difficult roles in following Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. But with the ease with which he took over a locker room filled with veterans and Super Bowl champs, Mayfield ended up igniting pure confidence in the team and his GM.

While talking on the NFL Report, Jason Licht threw further light on the Baker Mayfield extension, and how it all came to be. GM Licht said, “The fact that he followed a legend (Brady), the greatest of all time that was here, it also shows a lot of confidence. That confidence, that bled into the entire team when we were going through some rough times this year, he never blinked and the team followed him. So, we wanted to have him. We wanted to make sure we lock him up.”

GM Licht also has no reason to believe that if the Tampa front office did not get the deal done before free agency, Mayfield would have had other suitors. Tampa GM said, “Well, I can’t see why somebody wouldn’t wanna want him or have an opportunity to talk to him.” But as per Licht, there was no confusion about his future in Tampa.

He added, “He wanted to be here — there’s no doubt about it. He didn’t hide that. And we wanted him. At some point, you believe you’ll be able to make a deal. But we both had to do our respective things to make sure that we both felt like the deal was fair.” But it did not get to the point where he would see other people, or hear other offers. Looks like Baker Mayfield has finally found his long-term home in the NFL.

GM Jason Licht Predicts Another Contract Extension for Mike Evans

This year, new entrant Baker Mayfield and franchise legend Mike Evans were both up for a contract extension. After tallying 13 receiving touchdowns this season, Evans became the co-leader alongside Tyreek Hill for the most receiving scores in 2023. With an even better season than the last and a Pro Bowl nod that he missed last year, the Buccaneers barely wasted any time before agreeing on a two-year extension worth approximately $52 million.

During the interview, GM Licht couldn’t help but shower love on one of his biggest weapons in the receiving room: “He did not slow down at all this year… It was one of the fastest years he’s had. It’s a tribute to his training. He’s working extremely hard as he’s gotten up there in age. He’s worked harder and harder in the offseason and he’s a freak worker right now. So we weren’t afraid of him losing.”

Evans enters his 11th NFL season with never having missed a 1000-yard season in his entire career. So Licht had no qualms about signing him on. The Tampa GM even added, “In fact, we think he’s still in his prime very much so, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we actually sign him to another contract.” This season will be a test of Evan’s consistency, while for Baker, playing with no underdog tag and having expectations to live up to, will be a real challenge.

