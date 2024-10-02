“He Said Something Personally”: Shedeur Sanders Explains Why He Ignored Cam Newton

Before registering three touchdowns and 290 yards, Shedeur Sanders had a surprising interaction with Cam Newton leading up to the Saturday night game against the UCF. Newton approached Shedeur and extended a handshake. While the QB acknowledged the gesture, he walked away to continue his pregame routine, leaving Newton surprised.

As expected, the interaction went viral on social media. Eventually, Shedeur broke his silence on the issue during his 2Legendary podcast, explaining what had transpired. Without going into details, he expressed that Newton made a remark, which led to his abrupt departure.

“I was just saying what’s up for real and that’s all that really happened. He said something personally, you know I just didn’t agree with and you know we talked about it and you know we had a great conversation.”

While the exact words minced by the analyst weren’t revealed, Shedeur clearly did not seem happy with the exchange. The Buffs QB also emphasized the importance of forgiveness, a lesson taught by his father, Deion Sanders, but with a more balanced perspective.

“I just got to work, you know, in areas of my life about, you know, forgiving. That’s what dad always teaches me overall. But I’m just in a point kind of like where I am right now, is just like, people that play the position and people that understand like show support. That’s what I really want,” he added.

The 22-year-old QB has been vocal about criticisms and their impact on a player’s life. He urged fans not to denounce athletes on social media and pointed out that the feedback should to given out in a healthy manner that helps an individual grow as a player.

Shedeur Sanders “okay” with people criticizing his game

Following the encounter, Cam Newton was heard saying, “he said I’m on some weird s**t,” but Shedeur didn’t respond to the remark. Instead, he chose to shift his focus on all the criticism revolving around his game, sharing a personal reason for being okay with the same.

“But I’m okay with taking people criticizing my game and everything and I want to know. You know, I like knowing, okay cool, what does this person think I should do better so that I can work on it and be able to get better at it,” Shedeur concluded.

It looks like everything is working out well for Shedeur Sanders. He is aiming to maintain a positive outlook and will look to focus on the upcoming game against Kansas State on October 12.