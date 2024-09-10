“He Was Back as if He Was the 3rd String QB”: Dan Patrick Criticizes Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Debut

Tom Brady’s long-awaited broadcasting debut finally came during the Cowboys’ victory over the Browns. However, it didn’t live up to expectations or the hype. Veteran sportscaster Dan Patrick also didn’t think highly of the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s debut, calling it weak and lacking in aggression. However, he did have some suggestions for improvement.

During an episode of The Dan Patrick Show, the veteran sportscaster highlighted several flaws in Brady’s performance, noting that it lacked the smooth flow typically expected from a broadcaster. There were pauses and a lack of rhythm in his voice.

Therefore, Dan compared Brady’s performance to that of a third-string QB, standing on the sidelines rather than taking charge like the starter at the line of scrimmage and showing aggression.

Dan explained:

“There were pauses. His cadence wasn’t smooth. There was very little synchronicity. He needed to be more of at the line of scrimmage as if he was quarterbacking. He was back as if he was the third-string QB. You got to be in it, up-front attacking. You got to see everything.”

That said, Dan believes that these mistakes that Brady is making are fixable. He even laid out the guidelines and gave pointers on things that the rookie broadcaster could improve upon in his next game.

Dan Patrick outlines what Brady needs to improve

During the same segment of the show, the sportscaster advised Tom to be concise, complete his thoughts, and let his play-by-play commentator, Kevin Burkhardt, take over. Dan emphasized the importance of this approach, suggesting Brady should adhere to the mantra: “See it, say it, get out.”

Dan also asserted that Brady should speak his mind without hesitation or sugar-coating. According to him, while the 3-time MVP is trained to deflect tough questions as an athlete, that approach needs to change in broadcasting.

Brady also needs to be unique in the booth. So, Dan suggested that the former quarterback should always include insights that listeners wouldn’t see from their perspective, but that Brady, with his quarterback experience, would.

“Don’t be afraid to say what is Deshaun Watson doing or what Brown’s game plan is. You have to do that. You have to go to a game and tell us something. What is it you see that we wouldn’t see? That’s what I want from Tom Brady.”

Speculations aside, the Brady we know will learn from his mistakes and come back stronger and better prepared. He’s done it on the field, and he’ll surely be able to do it in the booth as well.